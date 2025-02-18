Hawaii Proclaims ‘One Love Day’ In Celebration Of Bob Marley

To celebrate the 80th birthday of Jamaican legend Bob Marley, the governor of Hawaii proclaimed Feb. 14 as “One Love Day.”

According to Spectrum News, Gov. Josh Green made the proclamation to honor Marley, who was born on Feb. 6, 1945. It was signed at the Hawaii State Capitol, with two of Marley’s sons, Julian and Ky-Mani, present, along with other members of the Marley family.

“I, Josh Green, M.D., Governor of the State of Hawaiʻi, do hereby proclaim February 14, 2025 as “ONE LOVE DAY” in the State of Hawai‘i, in honor of Bob Marley’s incredible musical legacy and his 80th birthday, and encourage all residents and visitors to reflect on the values of love, unity, and peace that his music embodies, and to celebrate his life and contributions through music, art, and acts of kindness.

Done at the State Capitol in the Executive Chambers, Honolulu, State of Hawai‘i, this fourteenth day of February 2025.”

Governor of Hawaii Josh Green has proclaimed February 14 to be ‘One Love Day’ in Hawaii to honour the late Bob Marley Visit the link to read morehttps://t.co/3ztfMgKdZL Photo: Contributed Follow us

FB: https://t.co/8zl049meaJ

YT: OurToday

IG: @our.today#OTLife #ReggaeMonth pic.twitter.com/yyOcMo7sF6 — OUR TODAY (@Our_Today_News) February 17, 2025

“For years, I’ve known Hawaii to be a home for our family,” said Julian Marley. “From that time to this time, we still feel the love and the strength. We are overjoyed to celebrate our father and the ‘One Love’ message.”

While mentioning three of Marley’s most popular songs, “One Love,” “The Redemption Song,” and “Three Little Birds,” Green stated that Marley’s message of peace, love, unity, and social justice lives on through the legacy of his music.

“Bob Marley was a pioneer and a visionary,” said Green. “He brought Jamaican music and culture to a global audience, but he did something even far bigger than that; he brought a certain kind of vision and love for people out of a time that was difficult.”

Through the appreciation of Marley’s music decades ago, musicians from the island created a subgenre known as Jawaiian, which still plays a part of the culture today.

RELATED CONTENT: Marley Brothers To Celebrate Bob Marley In 2024 ‘Legacy Tour’