Social Media Sensation Onijah Robinson, ‘The Pakistan Princess,’ Is Back In New York

Onijah Robinson has returned to the United States after a headline-making journey that took her from Pakistan to Dubai and eventually into viral fame.

The 33-year-old Brooklyn native first gained attention in late 2024 after traveling to Pakistan to pursue a marriage arrangement with a 19-year-old man she had met online. In a recent street interview in New York, she confirmed she had been in the UAE for nearly a month.

“I didn’t go to jail. I was just stuck in Dubai,” Robinson said. “There was a situation that happened in Dubai that I couldn’t get over at the time, and that was it.”

While she didn’t elaborate on the “situation,” online speculation pointed to possible visa or customs complications. Robinson didn’t explain but insisted she was never arrested.

Despite the rocky journey, she says she is “glad and happy” to be back on U.S. soil. She also shares that she is now married. Though she did not name her husband or clarify when the wedding took place, the revelation comes full circle after her original trip abroad was sparked by romance.

Queen of Pakistan aka Onijah Robinson is back home in New York City! pic.twitter.com/0heXBYLF4s — Boochie is the Name (@stoppfeenin) April 4, 2025

When Robinson’s Pakistani saga began, she had hoped to find her husband. Those plans quickly unraveled, after the young man’s family rejected the idea. But instead of returning home, Robinson made another decision, she stayed.

Over the next several weeks, videos of Robinson surfaced where she declared herself a “citizen of Pakistan” and became an outspoken presence online. The self-appointed “citizen of Pakistan” often commented on the country’s politics and culture. Social media users also dubbed her “The Pakistan Princess.”



Her bold statements and refusal to leave made her both a local curiosity and a viral figure. Robinson’s visa expired and she relied on the hospitality of strangers, at one point living in a local neighborhood and receiving support from Pakistani social media users who were drawn to her passion and defiance.

Her situation eventually drew the attention of Pakistani authorities. While there were no formal reports of legal action, social media buzzed with speculation about whether she was overstaying her visa. Tensions rose when her social accounts briefly went dark, sparking concern among followers about her safety and whereabouts.

The street interview will now put concerned and curious social media users at ease.

