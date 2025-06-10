News by Kandiss Edwards Taraji P. Henson Says There Is No Smoke Between Her And Oprah Taraji P. Henson debunks claims she is feuding with Oprah, calling the continued slander "disrespectful."







Taraji P. Henson clarifies that she and Oprah Winfrey are not feuding.

Henson is on a press run for her new movie, Straw. While speaking with The Breakfast Club, Henson made a point to praise the former talk show host. Henson made it clear that she and Oprah are still in contact, and she has nothing but good feelings toward the billionaire. Henson believes the rumor was a targeted attack on the women’s relationship.

“Me and Oprah, I just have a love and a fondness for her,” Henson stated. “She just texted me the other day, commending me on a job well done in Straw. That was all fictitious, to draw a wedge between me and her.”

Henson thinks another purpose of the rumor was to derail The Color Purple, a fully Black ensemble film.

“I think it was just a campaign so that this Black movie wouldn’t do well,” she said.

A rift between the women was reported during the press run for The Color Purple. Henson played the iconic “Shug Avery” in the film produced by Oprah and Tyler Perry.

Breakfast Club host Charlamagne the God referenced the supposed tension while discussing pay disparity.

“You know a lot of people thought you were kicking Tyler and Oprah’s back in. … When you were complaining about the pay,” he said.

Henson immediately shot down those claims. A longtime advocate for mental health through her Boris Lawrence Henderson Foundation. She reinforced her commitment to uplifting others. As her philanthropy is centered around mental health, she made clear that disparaging another woman is not in her character.

“When have you ever seen me drag another woman, particularly a Black woman, ever? I’m 10 toes down for us,” Henson said.

Oprah has also denied rumors of bad blood between her and the Acrimony actress.

“There’s no validity to there being a thing between Taraji and I,” Winfrey told Entertainment Tonight. “Taraji will tell you herself that I’ve been the greatest champion of this film. Championing not only the behind-the-scenes projection but also everything that everybody needed.”

Now that the rumors have been debunked, Henson can continue promoting her new film. Straw is a Tyler Perry-produced drama available on Netflix.

