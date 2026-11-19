Yolanda Thomas (Photo Credit: Wikipedia) Sports by Selena Hill Orlando Pride’s Yolanda Thomas Makes Soccer History As First Black Woman Named NWSL Head Coach Thomas earns the permanent position following a championship-winning run with Orlando.







Yolanda Thomas is making history in professional women’s soccer. The Orlando Pride has officially named Thomas its permanent head coach, making her the first Black woman to hold the position on a permanent basis in the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL).

Announced on Nov. 12, the appointment comes after Thomas served as the team’s interim head coach beginning in August, becoming the first Black female head coach in NWSL history. Now, she is stepping into the permanent role under a multiyear agreement, becoming the fifth permanent head coach in the club’s history, reports Andscape.

Thomas joined Orlando as an assistant coach ahead of the 2023 season and played a significant role in one of the most successful periods in the franchise’s history. During her tenure, the Pride captured the 2024 NWSL Shield and NWSL Championship, securing the first major professional sports championship in Orlando history. Her appointment also represents the growing presence of Black women in leadership positions across professional sports.

“Yolanda’s leadership, experience and character made her the strongest individual to lead our club moving forward,” said Mark Wilf, Orlando Pride owner and chairman, in a press release shared with BLACK ENTERPRISE. “She has already played an important role in the success this organization has achieved, and we are excited to see her lead the next chapter of the Pride.”

Thomas brings more than a decade of coaching experience spanning professional, collegiate, and national team environments. She has also contributed to the U.S. Soccer development pipeline, leading two U.S. Women’s Under-23 National Team camps in 2025 while continuing to identify emerging talent as a scout.

Before joining Orlando, the 42-year-old Uppsala native held several leadership positions with Women’s Premier Soccer League (WPSL) organizations Tulsa Soccer Club and Fortuna Tulsa, including sporting director, director of coaching, and head coach. Her work helped Fortuna Tulsa reach multiple postseason competitions, including two conference championships and appearances in the National Final Four and National Elite Eight. Under her leadership, Tulsa Soccer Club earned WPSL Franchise of the Year honors in 2019 and 2021. Thomas was also named the 2019 WPSL Red River Conference Coach of the Year.

Her soccer journey began as a professional player in Sweden, where she spent seven years competing in the country’s top division, Damallsvenskan. She later played collegiate soccer at Oklahoma State University, earning two Big 12 Player of the Year awards, three NSCAA All-American honors, and recognition as a finalist for the 2009 NCAA Woman of the Year award.

Thomas holds a USSF A License and is working toward completing her USSF Pro License. Her coaching background also includes assistant coaching positions at Oklahoma State and the University of Tulsa, as well as serving as head coach at Rogers State University.

“We see an opportunity for the Orlando Pride to become a global leader in women’s football,” Thomas said. “I look forward to working with Caitlin [Carducci] and our entire program to help lead us there.”

RELATED CONTENT: This Women’s Soccer Star Is More Than An Athlete, Uses Talents Off-Field For Cancer Research