News by Mitti Hicks Parent Banned From School District After Defending Her 7th Grader She Claims Was Bullied By 10th Grader Christian County Public Schools informs parent that she's banned from school grounds after defending her seventh-grade student from alleged high school bully.







Christian County Public Schools informed Yasmine Payne that she is banned from school grounds for one year after defending her seventh-grade student, who she alleges was bullied by a tenth-grade student while riding on the school bus.

In a viral video that has more than 16 million views, Payne is defending a previous video she posted of confronting her daughter’s older bully after she says her child was afraid to get on the bus.

“My daughter and her friend on the bus at the end of the day [were] on their way home, and her friend showed her a jump scare video. My daughter screamed. The tenth grader told her, ‘If you scream again, I’m gonna come over there and slap the f**k out of you and take your phone,’” said Payne, explaining the events leading up to her confronting the alleged bully.

Luckily, her daughter’s friend pulled out her phone to start recording the incident, which she claims shows the tail end of the older student yelling at the middle schoolers.

The mom explained that before exiting the bus, her child, her child’s friend, and other students told the bus driver what happened, but the bus driver allegedly shrugged it off.

“She didn’t want to go to school Thursday […] she went and told the principal that it was somebody bullying her on the bus and a tenth-grade student in high school. The principal still didn’t call me. I found this information out because the principal also told me to confirm what my daughter said,” says Payne.

She said the adults failed to protect her daughter, so she took matters into her own hands and told the 10th-grade student to stop messing with her daughter in the now-viral video.

She met with the high school and school district on Sept. 9, when she found out she was banned from the school district. However, she explains on TikTok that there were no rules or protocols regarding the bus conduct she signed at the beginning of the year.

“I was told it’s because I stepped on the bus, and it’s an offense because the bus is a part of the school,” she says. “I cannot come near the bus or school grounds for a year.”

Payne is devastated by the decision. She hopes the school district disciplines the tenth-grader.

“The district hasn’t been able to locate the high schooler, and I want the bully to be taken off the bus,” she says. “I’m scared for my child’s safety.

Black Enterprise reached out to the school district for comment on what went into the school district’s decision, but the district did not readily respond to our request for comment.

Payne tells Black Enterprise that she and the district are planning a follow-up meeting on Sept. 11 following her video discussing the school ban.