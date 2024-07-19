Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty Inks Historic Partnership With Paris 2024 Olympics, Paralympics

Rihanna is taking Fenty Beauty to the Paris 2024 Olympics and Paralympics

The pop star turned serial entrepreneur announced that her Fenty Beauty imprint will partner with the international sporting events to equip volunteers with makeup kits. As the individuals present the medals to the winning athletes, they can show off a “designated look” curated thanks to Rihanna’s products.

This marks the first time that Fenty Beauty has partnered with events of this magnitude. Continuing the brand’s mission of empowerment and inclusivity in a space with a long history of doing the opposite, the initiatives included in the partnership will feature athlete appearances, beauty tutorials as well as interactive experiences to bring fans and athletes closer together.

“Tried to tell yall….we outside all 2024,” wrote Rihanna of the news in an Instagram post. “PROUD to announce that @FentyBeauty is a premium partner of the Olympic AND Paralympic Games baby.”

Makeup kits received by participating volunteers will be equipped with a range of Fenty Beauty products for them to achieve the makeup look of their choice. Six hundred volunteers, whose ages range from 18 to 21, will be presented with the brand’s Eaze Drop’Lit All-Over Glow Enhancer, the Eaze Drop Blurring Skin Tint, Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer, and the Invisimatte Instant Setting and Blotting Powder.

Since its 2017 inception, Fenty Beauty has become one of the leading brands for people across the globe. It is also partly responsible for its creator, Rihanna, becoming the youngest self-made billionaire when she achieved the status in 2021 at the age of 33. Today, Rihanna has also successfully launched a lingerie brand, Savage X Fenty, skincare company, Fenty Skin, as well as a haircare line, Fenty Hair, among other notable investments, including an ownership stake in Tidal.

“Fenty Beauty was created for everyone: for women of all shades, personalities, attitudes, cultures, and races,” said Rihanna in the announcement of Fenty Beauty’s launch. “I want everyone to feel included.”

Now, she continues to showcase that Fenty Beauty is a brand designed with everyone in mind. Fans may anticipate an appearance from the Barbados native herself during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at some point while it is underway from Friday, July 26 until August 11. The Paralympics are set to begin on Wednesday, August 28, and will run until Sunday, September 8.

