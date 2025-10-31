Entertainment by Jameelah Mullen EPIC! Patti LaBelle Lands Catalog Deal With Primary Wave Patti Labelle proves she is the queen of the stage, the kitchen and the boardroom.







Patti LaBelle has signed a partnership deal with music publishing and marketing company Primary Wave Music Group.

The company remained tight-lipped on financial details; however, it confirmed that the partnership includes the singer-songwriter’s artist royalties across her entire catalog, comprising 18 studio albums, three live albums, 14 compilation albums, and 47 singles. LaBelle has sold more than 50 million records worldwide to date.

“We are so honored to be in business with a legend such as Ms. LaBelle,” Primary Wave’s Steven Greener said in a statement to Hollywood Reporter. “She’s a true icon and trailblazer. We are looking forward to doing great things together.”

The deal represents another significant acquisition for Primary Wave. Earlier this year, the company completed the acquisition of Biggie Smalls’ catalog. In 2020, the company purchased the producer royalty income streams of R&B and hip-hop super producer Rodney “Darkchild” Jerkins, who has produced hits for artists like Destiny’s Child, Michael Jackson, Tony Braxton, and Mary J. Blige.

With a career spanning over 60 years, LaBelle has landed forty-two hits on Billboard’s Hot/R&B Hip-Hop Songs chart, 13 of which reached the Top 10. She is an iconic artist of her generation, best known for hits like “If Only You Knew,” “You Are My Friend,” and “On My Own,” a duet with Michael McDonald. The singer recorded “Lady Marmalade” while she was a member of the three-person girl group Labelle; the song topped Billboard’s Hot 100 in 1974. In 2001, Lil’ Kim, Mýa, Christina Aguilera, and Pink brought it back into the spotlight. Similarly, Kelly Rowland and Nelly’s 2002 duet, “Dilemma,” sampled the songstress’s 1983 hit “Love, Need and Want You,” introducing the classic to a new generation. The Grammy Award-winning singer and actress received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 1993.

The Godmother of Soul recently performed on The Queens Tour, alongside Gladys Knight, Chaka Khan, and Stephanie Mills. The 20-city tour concluded on Oct 20 in Cleveland, Ohio.

