‘The Queens: 4 Legends, 1 Stage’ Tour Resumes In Atlanta

“The Queens: 4 Legends, 1 Stage” tour made its Atlanta stop Sept. 20, drawing an intergenerational audience to witness four icons — Gladys Knight, Stephanie Mills, Patti LaBelle, and Chaka Khan — come together for a night filled with unmatched vocal prowess, style, ageless beauty, nostalgia, and sisterhood.

Opening the show was Atlanta’s own Gladys Knight. The 82-year-old beauty stepped onto the stage in a sleek white pantsuit and took the audience on a trip down memory lane, showcasing highlights of her legendary six-decade career. She delivered powerful renditions of hits like “Neither One of Us” and “Best Thing That Ever Happened to Me”. She closed her set with the classic “Midnight Train to Georgia,” reminding everyone why she is, and forever will be, the Empress of Soul.

Stephanie Mills lit up the stage with her fiery energy and top-notch vocals. The diva wore a red, curve-hugging dress, while her band wore matching red sequined blazers, which was the visual icing on the cake to her stellar performance. The 68-year-old commanded the stage with fan favorites such as “Something in the Way (You Make Me Feel)” and “I’ve Learned to Respect the Power of Love.” Standing at 4’9, the songstress’s voice was larger than life. She closed her set with a soul-stirring version of “Home,” the signature ballad from The Wiz that catapulted her into stardom. Mills then brought out her son, Farad, a touching moment that caused the audience to erupt in applause.

The glamorous Patti LaBelle followed, stepping out in a sparkling black sequined gown. She opened with “New Attitude” before kicking off her silver heels and wowing the audience with hits such as “Love, Need and Want You,” “The Right Kinda Lover,” and “My Love, Sweet Love.” The legend briefly exited the stage, allowing her band to take the spotlight with an instrumental of Tevin Campbell’s “Can We Talk,” as the crowd sang along.

The Godmother of Soul reemerged in a stunning kelly green gown and a fresh hairstyle. Her background singer, Debbie Henry, who has toured with the songstress for 45 years, brought the house down with a soul-stirring alto rendition of “You Are My Friend.” Patti then joined in, dedicating the performance to departed artists like Prince, Whitney Houston, and Michael Jackson, whose images filled the screen behind her. She closed with a high-energy “Lady Marmalade,” proving once again why she is a living legend.

Closing the evening was the Queen of Funk herself, Chaka Khan. Radiating sex appeal in fringed leather pants and her signature voluminous red tresses, Chaka had the arena on its feet with “Do You Love What You Feel,” showing off her stellar vocal acrobatics. She kept the energy high with “This Is My Night,” showcasing her background singers’ impeccable harmonies. She ended her set with the timeless anthem “I’m Every Woman,” which sent the entire crowd dancing and singing their way out of the arena.

With more than seven decades of artistry between them, the evening was a masterclass in timeless star power. The four queens gave Atlanta a night of music and memories. The queens sprinkled their Black woman magic onto the Peach City—and Atlanta will never be the same.

Produced by The Black Promoters Collective, the Queens Tour will run through October 5, making stops in cities such as Newark, Detroit, Washington, D.C., and Cleveland.

