Peloton Stops Diddy’s Music For Fitness Classes After Domestic Violence Video

Peloton is halting the use of all music from Sean “Diddy” Combs” after the release of the horrific video of him beating his ex-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura.

The popular exercise equipment company released a message on its Facebook member page on Monday, May 20, announcing the “pause” of Diddy’s musical library in Peloton’s fitness classes. The update came after a Peloton member encouraged Peloton to remove the hip-hop mogul’s music from the featured artist series for Bad Boy Entertainment.

“Thank you for sharing your concerns. We take this issue very seriously and can confirm Peloton has paused the use of Sean Combs’ music, as well as removed the Bad Boy Entertainment Artist Series, on our platform,” the company wrote. “This means our Instructors are no longer using his music in any newly produced classes.”

Diddy’s music was included in two different featured artist series on Peloton that were released in 2021 and 2023. But with Diddy admitting to beating Ventura in 2016 in the just-released video, Peloton has become the first company to take a public stance against him and his music.

The disgraced Bad Boy founder joins Ye, widely known as Kanye West, in having his music removed from Peloton classes due to controversy. Peloton stopped the use of Ye’s music in 2022 in response to his antisemitic remarks.

Diddy released a video apology Sunday, May 19 in response to CNN releasing the video attack showing Diddy wearing only a white towel and socks while punching, kicking, shoving, and dragging Ventura in a hotel hallway.

He said he was “truly sorry” for the “inexcusable” actions that occurred. “I take full responsibility for my actions in that video. I was disgusted then when I did it. I’m disgusted now,” he said.

His apology differs from the statement he initially released in December shortly after Ventura and three other women filed lawsuits accusing him of abuse, sex trafficking, sexual assault, and other acts. “Let me be absolutely clear. I did not do any of the awful things being alleged,” the post said.

In Ventura’s November lawsuit, she accused him of sexual, physical, and emotional abuse throughout their 10-year relationship

