Lifestyle by Daniel Johnson Walmart Says No To Emotional Support Alligator; Pennsylvania Pastor’s Gator Days Are Over Silva said that although Walmart has now barred his gator, he and his gator, Jinseioshi, have been going to the store for a few years with no problems.







Wesley Silva isn’t from Florida, but you might think otherwise. The 60-year-old Pennsylvania native is now in a minor dispute with a Walmart in West Brownsville, Pennsylvania, after the store recently barred his “emotional support” alligator, Jinseioshi, from entering—despite previous visits when the reptile was allowed inside.

After a WPXI Channel 11 report showed shoppers expressing disbelief at an alligator inside the store—some even marveling at Silva’s ability to dress and harness the reptile—the Walmart in question moved to ban Jinseioshi. Store representatives noted that, under the Americans with Disabilities Act, Walmart only officially recognizes dogs and miniature horses as service animals.

“While we aim to be inclusive, the safety of our customers and associates is our top priority. We are reaching out to the state of Pennsylvania for additional guidance,” Walmart told the outlet.

In addition, Cienna Chefren with Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh, noted that pursuant to Pennsylvania and federal law, an alligator isn’t a service animal, nor is it particularly predictable.

“There is no predictability to how that animal is going to act when it’s around strange people, stressful environments, which Walmart is, so there are no precautions there, and that could be quite dangerous,” Chefren told Channel 11.

However, Silva told NBC News that although Walmart was barring Jinseioshi from its premises, he and his gator had been going to the store for a few years with no problems.

“We have been going to that Walmart for about 3 and a half years, and normally the reaction is ‘That’s pretty cool’ or ‘That is awesome that you have a pet alligator, man!” Silva, a pastor at both a Baptist and a Brethren church, noted.

He continued, “In the Bible, God talks about us having dominion over animals, and I developed an affinity for the reptiles. I find them very soothing.”

His affinity for reptiles began in 2022, when, after purchasing a snake for his daughter, he bonded with the reptile to the point where his daughter encouraged him to get his own.

“I held it one night, and I just kind of started really bonding with it and holding it,” he told NBC News. “And finally, she gave me an ultimatum, ‘Dad, really, you need to get your own snake.’“

According to a Walmart spokesperson, “The safety of our customers and associates is our highest priority,” Walmart said. “We welcome service animals in our stores, but it is unacceptable to expose members of the public to potential danger.”

As unique as Silva’s relationship with Jinseioshi and her reptile brothers and sisters is, she won’t be able to accompany him on his trips to Walmart.

In addition to her, Silva’s pets include six snakes, a leopard gecko, a Komodo dragon, an ocellated skink, and a second alligator, as well as a more conventional pet, a dog. Maybe Silva can bring the dog in on his next trip, because Walmart has made it clear that they will not accept Jinseioshi in the store again.

