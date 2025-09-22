Celebrity News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Persia White Says Mara Brock Akil Is ‘Into The Idea’ Of A ‘Girlfriends’ Movie 'But now it looks like the stars might align if they can get the funding, which, I think, it's completely possible because—money, there are people with a lot of money.'







A Girlfriends film appears likely after a cast member confirmed that the entire ensemble supports the project.

Persia White, known for her role as Lynn Ann Searcy on the hit 2000–2008 sitcom, spoke about the recent cast reunion celebrating the show’s 25th anniversary. An Instagram post by Reggie Hayes, who played William, showed him dining with co-stars Tracee Ellis Ross (Joan Clayton), Jill Marie Jones (Toni Childs-Garrett), Golden Brooks (Maya Wilkes), and creator Mara Brock Akil.

Seeing the cast together got fans excited and calling for a film adaptation, something White says could happen, with everyone, including Akil, on board.

“She’s into the idea. She said she would love to do a movie,” White told People. “And I know that the cast, most of us have said at different times to the press, we would love to.”

White said getting everyone to agree to the project is just half the battle.

“It’s not just us. It takes a whole village,” she added. The film needs the “proper funding” to be officially greenlit.

But she said it is the first time she’s seen everyone show so much interest in turning the classic sitcom into a film.

“I know there were times where people were busy, people were in different places and doing different things,” White explained. “But now it looks like the stars might align if they can get the funding, which, I think, it’s completely possible because—money, there are people with a lot of money.”

In addition to having Akil on board with the film, the cast also has the support of the show’s executive producer, actor Kelsey Grammer.

“He’s been talking on the red carpet about, ‘Oh, I would do Girlfriends.’ And I was like, ‘Is he serious?’ I need to know. I literally need to know for my own mind and my own sanity. Like, are you serious?” White shared.

Girlfriends chronicled the lives of four friends navigating life’s challenges and joys together. From dating and divorce to friendships, family, and relationships, the show highlighted the power of support across different backgrounds. Its themes continue to resonate as viewers stream the series on Netflix.

RELATED CONTENT: Nikkia McClain Puts The ‘P’ In The Pow(H)er Experience