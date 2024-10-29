Politics by Sharelle Burt People For The American Way Release Shocking Ad About What The Pledge Of Allegiance May Look Like Under Trump This is scary...to say the least.







People For The American Way (PFAW) released an ad on YouTube that reveals what the Pledge of Allegiance could look like if Donald Trump is elected again.

The ad, called “The Pledge,” shows three depictions of Armed Forces members saying the Pledge of Allegiance but with different words as the United States is under the reign of former President Donald J. Trump. “We Pledge Allegiance to the flag of the United States of America. And to the republic for which it stands, one nation under Donald J. Trump,” the members start out saying.

“With Liberty and fear for all.”

As the African American member slightly looks away, the commander and woman member dictate what the American Armed Forces must do following the pledge. “We shall arrest, detain, jail, deport, and, if necessary, kill enemies of our movement at home and abroad,” they said.

The group then lists all those that may be affected by such a rule, including “traitorous judges and journalists, election workers and teachers who are deemed to be pornographers.” “Doctors who perform abortions, civil protestors, and millions of illegal aliens,” the group said, one with tears running down his face.

The pledge ends with, “We do this in the name of our supreme leader, Donald J. Trump. Amen.” The American flag, seen hanging on the wall, is turned upside down.

Since Trump became the Republican Party’s nominee for president, Project 2025 and Agenda 47 have been the core of his campaign. They lay out policies that would demolish the work of the U.S. Constitution and push narratives that align more with him.

Following the dangerous and offensive commentary heard at the NYC rally on Oct. 27, attacking the Hispanic and Black community, advocates for racial justice have been pushing harder for voters to shy away from casting a vote for Trump. “This past weekend’s Trump rally at Madison Square Garden was telling. More dangerous and divisive rhetoric at an event compared to the 1939 Nazi rally in the same place, where speakers blamed targeted groups to stoke up resentments,” PFAW said in a statement, according to a press release shared with Black Enterprise.

While the Trump camp released a statement saying the joke, referring to Puerto Rico as a “floating pile of garbage,” “does not reflect the views of President Trump or the campaign,” Democratic strategist Chuck Rocha, who mobilizes Latino voters, is doing work behind the scenes to make sure the words stick when they head to the polls, according to the New York Times. He asked a PAC for $30,000 in small donations so the video of the comments could be sent to Puerto Rican voters in Pennsylvania, a critical battleground state.

