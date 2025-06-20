Entrepreneurship by Nancy E Williams Philly Pretzel Factory Makes Florida Debut Inside Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks Big Dave’s is making headlines again—this time through an expanded partnership with its largest and first franchisee, Derek Lewis.







In March, BLACK ENTERPRISE spotlighted businessman Derrick Hayes in the article “Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks Opens First Franchise In South Carolina,” highlighting the brand’s growth into the Southeast. Now, just months later, Big Dave’s is making headlines again — this time through an expanded partnership with its largest and first franchisee, Derek Lewis.

Lewis currently operates six Big Dave’s locations, including two in Orlando’s Kia Center through a multi-level partnership with the Orlando Magic, two in Camping World Stadium, and traditional storefronts in Oviedo and SoDo, Florida. With eight additional locations already in the pipeline — exclusively in Central Florida — Lewis is further deepening his regional footprint.

In addition to his role with Big Dave’s, Lewis is also the largest Philly Pretzel Factory franchisee in the Southern region. He recently debuted a Philly Pretzel Factory counter inside his Big Dave’s location in Oviedo. Rather than a traditional standalone shop, this innovative collaboration offers a curated menu of Philly favorites under one roof, enhancing the guest experience and laying the groundwork for future expansion.

Lewis has an impressive career in the food & beverage industry as a former president within PepsiCo Beverages NA, widely recognized as a corporate leader, entrepreneur, and social change advocate. Known for generating billions in revenue while advancing culture and community, Lewis now channels his expertise into franchise growth and leadership. Earlier this year, Lewis added “author” to his list of accomplishments, publishing his memoir, Survive + Advance: Lessons on Living a Life Without Compromise, sharing lessons in resilience and purposeful leadership.

Lewis is driving local growth with plans to open four additional Philly Pretzel Factory locations across Orlando. “Bringing Philly Pretzel Factory to Orlando is all about delivering value and authenticity,” said Lewis. “As a fan of both brands and a lifelong lover of Philadelphia flavors, I’m excited to offer our guests the best of Philly in one place. This is just the beginning — our limited menu launch in Oviedo paves the way for more locations across Central Florida.”

Building on the success of their joint opening in Atlanta earlier this year, the new Oviedo location marks the next step in the shared mission of Philly Pretzel Factory CEO and Co-Founder, Dan DiZio, and Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks Founder, Derrick Hayes, to introduce authentic Philly flavors to new communities. Today, Philly Pretzel Factory, the world’s largest Philly-style pretzel bakery, currently boasts 170 locations across the country.

