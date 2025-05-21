Business by Jeroslyn JoVonn Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks Ranks No. 6 on Fast Casual’s’ Top 100 List Founded by Derrick Hayes, Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks became the first majority Black-owned brand named on the esteemed list







Big Dave’s Cheesesteak’s is the first majority Black-owned brand to earn a spot on Fast Casual’s Top 100 Movers and Shakers, landing at #6.

It’s a major accomplishment for founder Derrick Hayes, who launched the company out of a gas station.

“As one of the youngest Black men to ever make the Top 100 “Movers & Shakers” list, the impact and inspiration that this award will have on future entrepreneurs who come from a similar background is not lost on me,” Hayes said in a statement. “It’s an honor that my passion and purpose for this brand is being recognized, and I couldn’t do it without my incredible team and valued franchise partners.”

Big Dave’s earned its spot on the Fast Casual Top 100 list after a tough year. Hayes was forced to shut down and relocate the Atlanta headquarters due to a severe flood. Throughout the process, Hayes remained open about the challenges, receiving an outpouring of support from fans as he worked to reopen.

The West Philly native named the award-winning food franchise after his late father, Derrick Hayes Sr. Big Dave’s received its first big break when Grammy-winning artist and fellow Philadelphian, Eve, gave it a shout out after visiting his original location.

Since launching in 2014 from that 700-square-foot gas station in Dunwoody, Georgia, Hayes has grown the brand independently across the Southeast, including Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina, as well as into major sports venues like Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium and Orlando’s Kia Center.

The goal is for Big Dave’s to hit 100 locations by the end of 2025.

Awarded annually since 2006, the Top 100 award honors the top 100 brands and 25 executives who are leading the fast-casual restaurant industry. View the full list here.

