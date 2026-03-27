Celebrity News by Sharelle B. McNair Uno Reverse: Pinky Cole Wins Seized Georgia Home Back Amid Judge Ruling Cole definitely knows how to make light of what most would label as a serious situation, making a parody of what people may think actually happens when someone files for bankruptcy.







Just days after making fun of her own situation, Slutty Vegan owner Pinky Cole can take back her Georgia home that was recently seized after a judge ruled in her favor, WSB-TV reports.

The famous entrepreneur, whose real name is Aisha Cole, had her 6-bedroom, 4-bathroom home in Loganville seized by the creditor Guardian Asset Management after filing for bankruptcy in early March 2026.

“On February 20, 2026, Guardian seized the Property, changed the locks, and put a notice on a street-facing window,” court documents revealed. “That Notice stated, ‘This property is under the management of Guardian Asset Management. When it is available for sale, arrangements to inspect the property may be made through a real estate broker of your choice. The property may not be entered until it is offered for sale.”

However, a federal judge and Cole’s lawyers argued that Guardian’s actions violated an automatic stay, and as a result, they must return the property.

During the March 26 emergency hearing, the judge ordered the keys to be returned to the new “Real Housewives of Atlanta” cast member. After the judge noted that Guardian failed to even show up to court to argue its case against Cole.

They were then ordered to pay all of Cole’s attorney fees.

Cole’s attorney, Jamie Christy, celebrated the win, saying, “Based on these facts, it was clear the automatic stay was violated.”

“The moment Ms. Cole filed her bankruptcy petition, she was protected by the automatic stay, meaning that no creditor can seize her personal property,” Christy said, according to TMZ.

“The creditor’s refusal to return the property to the bankruptcy estate after being notified that it violated the automatic stay constituted complete indifference to bankruptcy protections.”

Cole definitely knows how to make light of what most would label as a serious situation. On TikTok, she made a parody of what people may think actually happens when someone files for bankruptcy.

Some followers laughed at her pain, while some pushed that her skit could be someone’s reality.

“That can definitely happen after filing for bankruptcy because life changes drastically. You have to completely shift your mindset and let go of old spending habits, sometimes even leaving material things behind so you can rebuild your life responsibly,” @extraordinarykoko2026 wrote.

RELATED CONTENT: Slutty Vegan Founder Pinky Cole Claims Creditor Unlawfully Seized Home Before ‘Real Housewives’ Debut

