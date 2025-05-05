Police Officers Summoned To Kevin Garnett’s House After Dispute With Girlfriend

A domestic dispute involving former Minnesota Timberwolves legend Kevin Garnett took place last month, and the couple has recently stated that the phone call to the police should never have happened.

According to TMZ, police officers were called to Garnett’s home after receiving a phone call from his girlfriend, Teare Candelier, before 2 a.m. April 27. In the 911 phone call, she told the operator that she and Garnett had been involved in a domestic dispute at their home in the Los Angeles area. When police officers arrived, Garnett left the house, but the officers took a report.

The officers also said that after asking Candelier if she needed medical help, she refused to get it, although there was no mention of whether she was injured or not.

Sources have stated that the two were involved in an argument, and as the former NBA player was trying to leave the home to diffuse the situation, he moved Candelier out of a doorway. Yet, outside of that, the fight between the two was not physical.

The couple released a statement admitting that the altercation did not require a call to authorities.

“We deeply regret that a personal disagreement escalated and inappropriately involved authorities,” Garnett and Candelier wrote in a joint written statement. “It was never our intention to involve others in a moment that should have remained private. Like most couples, we have disagreements, but our commitment to each other remains strong, and we move forward with renewed respect, understanding, and love.”