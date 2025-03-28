Entertainment by Kandiss Edwards ‘Pop The Balloon’ Is Going To Be ‘Allll The Way LIVE’ On Netflix The live show on Netflix will be hosted by Yvonne Orji.







Netflix has acquired the popular YouTube dating show Pop the Balloon or Find Love, which brings the viral series to a wider audience with a revamped format.

The streaming service will introduce Pop the Balloon Live!, a high-stakes version of the show featuring new twists and real-time eliminations. The reboot will be hosted by actress and comedian Yvonne Orji (Insecure), who celebrated her new gig on Instagram.

In a post announcing the news, she wrote, “Big thangs POPPIN. See y’all Thursdays. It’s going to be ALLLL the way LIVE!!”

The original creators, Bolia Matundu and Arlette Amuli, will serve as executive producers. Amuli will no longer host.

“We’re thrilled to see Pop the Balloon take on a new life on Netflix,” they said in a joint statement. “From day one, we’ve kept love and fun at the heart of the show, and watching it evolve and soar beyond our wildest dreams has been truly exciting. As executive producers, we’re proud to support this next chapter and can’t wait for both new and longtime fans to experience it.”

In addition to a new format, the show will include celebrity guests, interactive elements, and higher stakes. According to the official press release, the Netflix version will feature “fresh twists and celebrity surprises, all unfolding in real time.”

The move to Netflix is unsurprising given that Pop the Balloon or Find Love became a cultural phenomenon. The show lines up potential suitors who listen to a single contender answer questions. However, if at any point a suitor loses interest, they pop their balloon to signal their disinterest. The popper is then asked explain their decision, leading to rather heated discussions.

With nearly 50 episodes on YouTube, the show has sparked many online debates and viral moments. Contestants bring their best and sometimes worst selves leading to romance—and drama.

Pop the Balloon Live! will air weekly on Thursdays at 8 p.m. Eastern beginning April 10.

