Pregnant Passenger Comes To Blows With Spirit Airlines Employee

Spirit Airlines in the news again after a fight between a pregnant passenger and an employee was captured by onlookers at the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, as reported by the Daily Mail.

Tempers flared and reached a boiling point after Spirit Airlines employee Jasmine Rhoden informed 29-year-old pregnant passenger Que Maria Scott that she would not be allowed to board a flight due to her aggressive behavior toward a gate agent. An all-out brawl began with Scott tackling Rhoden to the floor, where the women threw several punches at one another.

In a statement given to the Atlanta Police Department, Rhoden claims that Scott’s frustration grew from a flight delay. Rhoden told police that the pregnant passenger “made a statement to other passengers around that she will beat a b—h up if she does not get on the plane,” the report said.

Video of the altercation, which occurred late last month, shows the two women violently attacking each other after the initial exchange. Onlookers yelled for them to stop before airport security eventually pulled them apart. According to the New York Post, Rhoden claimed to “clearly smell alcohol” on Scott, who claimed to be six months pregnant.

After being detained by officers, the pregnant passenger made one final threat to Rhoden, saying, “I didn’t do nothing to nobody. You really just got me booked. It’s cool. I’m going to remember your face in my head forever,” according to the statement. Scott was arrested and booked into Clayton County Jail on a $1,500 bond and was placed on the “no-fly” list for the foreseeable future. Spirit Airlines did not comment on whether or not Rhoden will face disciplinary actions for the fight.

