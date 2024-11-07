And So It Begins: Several U.S. Cities Protest ‘Racist Clown’

Protests erupted in a number of major U.S. cities just hours after Donald J. Trump was named the 47th President of the United States, Newsweek reports.

Just roughly over 24 hours after Trump made a victory speech promising to put “our country first” and bring about a “golden age” for America, demonstrators took over the streets of Chicago, Philadelphia, New York and California on Nov. 6.

The groups can be heard on a video circulating on social media chanting “Donald Trump, you fascist clown” as they walked past the Trump International Hotel and Tower in downtown Chicago.

In their hands were banners, including ones that read “End the Trump Era” and “Trump Out!”

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators protest Donald Trump across downtown Chicago’s main artery. pic.twitter.com/dFaQmNVPCD — Mohammed Taha Syed (@MSyedt) November 7, 2024

Other demonstrators continued protests of the country’s continued support of Israel’s war in Gaza, which has been labeled the “racist reactionary agenda” of Trump’s new administration. On the campaign trail, Trump repeatedly put pressure on Israel to “finish the job” in Gaza and claimed promises to bring peace to the region.

In Philadelphia, according to WION News, Kamala Harris supporters voiced concerns over Trump’s agenda regarding women’s reproductive rights, trans rights, and gun laws.

Signs reading “Fascism—Not Welcome in Philly” were seen, continuing with, “The outcome to the vote is extremely concerning.” Other protestors voiced their issues of the outcome of the election out loud.

“I will let people know that racism is not acceptable. Sexism, homophobia, fascism, are not acceptable in this country,” a demonstrator named Isabel said. “I am upset and sad, I am terrified. I think a lot of people are.”

#BREAKING: People in Philadelphia are rising up to protest the results of the 2024 general election. #WeWillNotGoBack #WeWillNotComply pic.twitter.com/Ib7tcUClCw — Hunter Cullen 🇺🇸 🏳️‍🌈 (@IndictmentTime) November 7, 2024

In San Jose, California, protestors issued concerns over immigration. Alongside a busy intersection, signs were being held up reading “legalization for all! no border militarization.” The crowds, organized by a coalition of groups including Silicon Valley Immigration Committee, Legalization for All, and San Jose Against War, were heard chanting “no more deportations.”

“The people didn’t show up for Kamala and what President Biden had done the last four years,” Nickolas Saba said in a speech to the protesters. “We better get organized.”

During his campaign, Trump was candid about his feelings toward immigration, vowing to launch the largest deportation program in U.S. history, reinstitute his first-term policies like “Remain in Mexico,” and place severe limitations on banning entry of people from certain majority-Muslim nations.

The day after the 2024 Election Day, Trump’s press secretary, Karoline Leavitt, announced the President-elect will be instituting mass deportations on Day 1 of his term.

RELATED CONTENT: Harris Finds Trump’s ‘Like It Or Not’ Comment ‘Offensive To Everybody’