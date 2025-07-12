Celebrity News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Queen Latifah, Danielle Brooks, Fawn Weaver Named 2025 Honorary Members Of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. Queen Latifah has been announced as the newest Honorary Member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.







Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. added a powerhouse group of Black women public figures to its 2025 Honorary Member class.

The newest Devastating Divas of DST were announced on July 9 at the organization’s 57th National Convention and include multifaceted award-winning actresses Queen Latifah and Danielle Brooks, business mavens Fawn Weaver, Janice Bryant Howroyd, and Toni Townes-Whitley, renowned political strategist and analyst Donna Brazile, and sports trailblazers Jackie Joyner-Kersee and Swintayla “Swin” Cash. With the new members spanning entertainment, business, education, politics, sports, and advocacy, they further strengthen Delta’s legacy of honoring women who exemplify excellence and drive impact on a national and global scale.

“This year’s class of Honorary Members represents a powerhouse group of barrier-breaking women across politics, entertainment, business, sports, and social impact,” Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. International President Elsie Cooke-Holmes said in a statement captured by Stock Titan.

“From a trailblazing political strategist to an acclaimed actress and vocalist, a legendary Olympic athlete to a pioneering tech executive, these women embody excellence, service, and the unwavering pursuit of justice and equity. Their collective influence spans boardrooms, stages, and grassroots movements — each one a force in her field and a reflection of Delta’s enduring mission.”

Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. new honorary member at 57th National Convention in D.C.



Donna Brazile, Danielle Brooks, Dana “Queen Latifah” Owens, Janice Bryant Howroyd, Jackie Joyner-Kersee, Fawn Weaver, Toni Townes-Whitley, and Swin Cash#DST1913 #DSTConvention2025 #DST57 pic.twitter.com/P4AofQ1Ll3 — Holly Lawson🔺 (@Holly_Lawson713) July 10, 2025

Honorary Membership is one of the highest honors bestowed by many Black sororities. For Delta Sigma Theta, it’s reserved for trailblazing women whose impactful work has made extraordinary contributions to society. Each honoree is carefully selected based on how well she embodies the Sorority’s core principles of Sisterhood, Scholarship, Service, and Social Action, as well as how her work aligns with Delta’s Five-Point Programmatic Thrust: economic development, educational development, international awareness and involvement, physical and mental health, and political awareness and involvement.

After announcing the sorority’s newest members, many members of the organization joined in welcoming the “phenomenal trailblazers into our beloved sisterhood with immense pride, joy, and unwavering sisterly love,” DST wrote in an Instagram post.

“The Honorary Members… another line of class & culture! Welcome to the sisterhood!❤️🤍,” one member wrote.

“We got the QUEEN! And Danielle and Fawn! ❤️ Oh to be a devastating DIVA of DST! 🔺🐘,” added another.

