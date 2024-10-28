Celebrity News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Queen Latifah Leads Good Americans Latest American Icons Campaign Who better than Queen Latifah to serve as the newest face of Good Americans' American Icons campaign?







Queen Latifah is the newest face of Good American’s latest American Icons campaign.

The retailer took to Instagram on Oct. 24 to announce the decorated music and screen star as its newest face.

“Introducing American Icon @queenlatifah for Good American. Queen is a true trailblazer who has redefined the entertainment industry, breaking boundaries in music, film, and television,” the company wrote.

Captured by renowned photographer Cass Bird and styled by Julia Sarr-Jamois, the campaign features Queen Latifah in a fall-inspired look reminiscent of her iconic ’90s “Living Single” style with comfortably sized blazers and denim that she sports with a modern twist.

“What makes an icon? Being so good at being who you are that people say, ‘Damn, who is that?” Latifah says in the video campaign shared on Instagram.

“I stand for women. I stand for my beautiful Blackness. I stand for humanity,” she continued.

Queen Latifah was the ideal choice for the campaign, which honors trailblazing women who have defied convention to make a lasting impact and open doors for women everywhere, as noted by ABC News. The new icon collection, which includes sizing from XXS through 5XL, is priced from $59 for T-shirts to $269 for faux leather trenches.

“American Icon Queen Latifah is a trailblazer who has redefined entertainment — breaking boundaries in music, film, and TV,” Good American said in a statement. “With Grammy wins, an Academy Award nomination, and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, her legacy of strength and empowerment inspires all to embrace their individuality. We’re honored to spotlight her as a true embodiment of what it means to be an icon.”

The new campaign follows Queen Latifah’s announcement of the biopic she’s producing with her Flavor Unit Entertainment partner Shakim Compere, in partnership with Will Smith’s Westbrook Studios and Jesse Collins Entertainment. The venture highlights the significance of hip-hop and how it helped to launch their careers.

“We all came into this industry together, and Hip Hop has shaped each and every one of us,” Latifah and Compere said in a statement announcing the project and the partnership with their longtime friend Will Smith.

“Hip Hop’s impact has expanded beyond just music and has created a lasting impression on culture and society overall. It is a dream to be able to collaborate with friends and colleagues that have not only a shared understanding but are able to tell these stories that were the backdrop of our lives.”

The latest addition to her trailblazing portfolio includes receiving the 2023 National Medal of Arts award from President Joe Biden last week. During a private ceremony at the White House, Queen Latifah was one of nine recipients, becoming the second rapper, after Missy Elliot, to receive the high honor.

Missy and Queen received their awards together as the pandemic delayed the 2022 recipients from receiving theirs in a ceremony until this year.

“And a BiG CONGRATS to my sis @IAMQUEENLATIFAH, who deserve all the bouquets she also was honored today!” Missy tweeted. “Thank you for kicking down doors QUEEN for me & those after you🙏🏾🫶🏾”

"And a BiG CONGRATS to my sis @IAMQUEENLATIFAH, who deserve all the bouquets she also was honored today!" Missy tweeted. "Thank you for kicking down doors QUEEN for me & those after you🙏🏾🫶🏾"



