The Queen Of Hoops, Simone I. Smith, Redefines Fashion And Sisterhood With Her Besties

Designers like Simone I. Smith are redefining the legacy of hoop earrings.

Honoring the rich history of hoop earrings while modernizing them for a new generation of women who wear them with pride and confidence, Simone I. Smith has partnered with iconic entertainment figures to create collections that seamlessly blend their historical roots with today’s cutting-edge style. Smith’s passion for hoops, sparked by her first pair of doorknockers at 17, has transformed into a thriving business celebrating this enduring symbol.

“After wearing hoops for many years, I realized there was a lack of quality big hoop earrings in the market, and I wanted to be that person who blessed women with hot hoop earrings,” Smith told BLACK ENTERPRISE. “I launched Simone I. Smith in 2011 and have enjoyed witnessing how women worldwide have embraced my collections.”

One of the most notable collaborations within her brand is the “Sister Love” collection, created with her best friend and artist, Mary J. Blige, that salutes the ‘fly girls’ of the 80s and today’s trendsetters, blending iconic retro designs with a fresh, modern twist.

Designing jewelry is a deeply personal and creative process for Smith, where her experiences are intricately woven into her work, including her battle with stage III chondrosarcoma, a rare type of bone cancer. The surgery altering her beloved lollipop tattoo on her leg inspired her first design – the signature lollipop pendant, “A Sweet Touch of Hope.”

“Designing jewelry is a lot like writing a song,” she told BE. “I’ll see something in nature that sparks my creativity, or I’ll hear an inspiring phrase that moves me, and that serves as inspiration for my next design.”

Hoop earrings have long held a significant place in the Black community, transcending mere fashion to become potent symbols of identity, resilience, and empowerment.

From their origins in ancient African civilizations, where hoops adorned the ears of royalty and commoners, to their resurgence in the urban fashion scenes of the 1980s and ’90s, hoop earrings have been a constant in Black cultural expression. These timeless accessories, celebrated for their boldness and versatility, have been worn as statements of pride, defiance, and solidarity.

Smith’s journey is a testament to the power of resilience, creativity, and faith. Through her jewelry, she adorns women with beautiful pieces and inspires them to embrace their inner strength and confidence.

“I want women to feel fabulous, confident, and beautiful. I want them to feel inspired and blessed, she told BE. “I name all my pieces of jewelry, especially my earrings, to make women feel inspired by what they’re wearing on their ears, necks, and wrists.”

Smith’s recent collaboration with iconic stylist Misa Hylton, the Simone I. Smith x MISA “Denim and Diamonds” collection, has taken the fashion world by storm.

“Simone I. Smith x MISA’ Denim and Diamonds’ has been so rewarding,” Smith explained to BE, reflecting on the success of this highly anticipated line. The collection, which blends trendsetting style with timeless elegance, sold out almost immediately, highlighting the powerful appeal of their combined creative vision. The collaboration is a testament to her and Hylton’s enduring friendship and passion for fashion.

Beyond her jewelry line, Smith brings her passion for connection and celebration to life through her annual event, SISMAS.

“SISMAS came about when I moved to California and was bi-coastal while my husband (rapper and actor LL COOL J) was working on NCIS: Los Angeles,” Smith told BE. Conceived initially to stay close to her friends during the holidays, SISMAS has blossomed into a vibrant, themed celebration of sisterhood and fun. From “Around the Way Girl Meets Bridgerton” in 2022 to “Chicks in Tuxedos” in 2023, each year’s gathering is eagerly anticipated for its creativity and camaraderie. While the theme for this year remains a closely guarded secret, Simone promises it will be unforgettable.

As Smith’s journey in fashion and sisterhood unfolds, her story becomes a vivid testament to resilience, creativity, and faith. From her iconic jewelry collections to her celebrated collaborations and the annual SISMAS event, the entrepreneur embodies empowerment and connection.

Her words echo a profound truth: “My continued motivation is God blessing me to wake up every morning in my right mind. It gives me another day and another chance to give, serve, love, and create.”

