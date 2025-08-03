Muhammad Ali’s Younger Brother, Rahaman Ali, Dies At 82

Former boxer and brother of heavyweight legend Muhammad Ali, Rahaman Ali, has passed away at the age of 82.

The Muhammad Ali Center announced that the younger brother of the former boxing champion died on Aug. 1. No details were released on the cause of death. He recently celebrated his 82nd birthday on July 18.

Statement from the Muhammad Ali Center on the passing of Rahaman Ali, who died at the age of 82 on August 1, 2025: pic.twitter.com/KtTXpGXraB — Muhammad Ali Center (@AliCenter) August 2, 2025

“You can’t tell Muhammad’s story without mentioning Rahaman,” DeVone Holt, president and CEO of the Muhammad Ali Center, said in a written statement. “He was one of the most constant sources of support for Muhammad during this career, and their relationship was a true example of what it means to be ‘my brother’s keeper.’”

Rahaman followed in the career path of his older brother and boxed professionally from 1964 to 1972. After he stopped boxing, he stayed in the life by continuing to train with Muhammad and often traveled with his brother. The former pugilist wrote two books in recent years. In 2014, his first book was titled “That’s Muhammad Ali’s Brother! My Life on the Undercard.” It was an autobiography co-authored by boxing writer and columnist H. Ron Brashear. His second title was a biography about Muhammad Ali, “My Brother, Muhammad Ali – The Definitive Biography.” The book was released in 2019.

Rahaman was born Rudolph Arnett Clay on July 18, 1943, to his parents, Cassius Marcellus Clay Sr. and Odessa Grady Clay (Muhammad Ali was named after his father, Cassius Jr., before changing his name after converting to the Muslim faith).

In 2014, Rahaman started a company with his partner, Ron Brashear, called RockBrash Promotions. The company was created to bring some inside knowledge of the sport through books, entertainment, and special events. Although his illness was not disclosed, the social media account of the company asked its followers to keep him in prayer on July 28.