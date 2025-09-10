Randy Moss Completes Cancer Treatment, Returns To ESPN

Almost a year after announcing that he had cancer, NFL legend Randy Moss is celebrating the end of his cancer treatment.

According to People, a smiling Moss, 48, rang the bell to commemorate completing the care for the diagnosed stage 2 bile duct cancer. Afterward, he stood before the hospital staff, nurses, and doctors at the Atrium Health Levine Cancer Institute in Charlotte, NC.

“I want to thank everybody here at this hospital for welcoming me to be a part of their family, of their extended family,” Moss said in the video. “I’ve told y’all this before, but you do a great job of taking care of people, and I know it’s an emotional moment, but I thank you all. God bless you.”

The football analyst completed his treatment just in time to start the new NFL season at ESPN’s Sunday NFL Countdown on Sept. 7. His co-workers called his return the “one that we and all football fans everywhere had been waiting to see.”

“All my treatment is over, ringing the bell, now I’m back with the family, man,” he said on the show per People.

Moss was the 21st overall pick in the 1998 NFL Draft when the Minnesota Vikings selected him out of Marshall University.

He played for five NFL teams mostly with the Vikings. He also suited up for the Oakland Raiders, the New England Patriots (where he starred for a legendary undefeated 2007 team that lost the Super Bowl to the New York Giants), the Tennessee Titans, and the San Francisco 49ers.

A six-time Pro Bowler and four-time All-Pro selection, Moss was known for his electrifying, gravity-defying catches. He ended his career in 2012 with 15,292 receiving yards and 156 touchdowns.

Moss was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2018.

