Randy Moss’ Son Blasts Reports Of Father Having Liver Cancer

Thaddeus Moss, son of former NFL player Randy Moss, has blasted Larry Fitzgerald Sr. for his “disgusting” revelation that his father has liver cancer after reports surfaced that he is taking time off to “focus on a personal health challenge.”

After ESPN released a statement last week about the NFL Hall of Famer taking time off from hosting Sunday NFL Countdown, there has been speculation about why. Since the reason wasn’t revealed, rumors started that he may have cancer,r which has infuriated his son, specifically after Fitzgerald stated on social media that his Ross had liver cancer.

However, journalist Larry Fitzgerald Sr. posted that he heard Randy had liver cancer in a since-deleted post, asking for prayers for the former player.

Once Thaddeus got wind of the post, he posted a message of his own to social media, blasting the report.

“This is disgusting,” Moss wrote. “You have no right to try to make private matters public for the sake of engagement. I do not believe my father talks to you, so check your f**king sources.”

That post was also deleted.

Former NFL player Brett Favre also sent prayers and repeated the rumor, but Thaddeus responded to the Hall of Famer that what was reported “is not true” and thanked him for the support.

Brett , the support is appreciated, truly. This is not true. My father will address the world when he is ready to — Thaddeus Moss (@Thaddeusmoss) December 11, 2024

Fitzgerald did repost another journalist’s report of Randy having liver cancer.