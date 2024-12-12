December 12, 2024
Randy Moss’ Son Blasts Reports Of Father Having Liver Cancer
Thaddeus Moss has blasted Larry Fitzgerald Sr. for his "disgusting" revelation on social media.
Thaddeus Moss, son of former NFL player Randy Moss, has blasted Larry Fitzgerald Sr. for his “disgusting” revelation that his father has liver cancer after reports surfaced that he is taking time off to “focus on a personal health challenge.”
After ESPN released a statement last week about the NFL Hall of Famer taking time off from hosting Sunday NFL Countdown, there has been speculation about why. Since the reason wasn’t revealed, rumors started that he may have cancer,r which has infuriated his son, specifically after Fitzgerald stated on social media that his Ross had liver cancer.
Update on @RandyMoss pic.twitter.com/E9fGJUhK5U
— ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) December 6, 2024
However, journalist Larry Fitzgerald Sr. posted that he heard Randy had liver cancer in a since-deleted post, asking for prayers for the former player.
Once Thaddeus got wind of the post, he posted a message of his own to social media, blasting the report.
“This is disgusting,” Moss wrote. “You have no right to try to make private matters public for the sake of engagement. I do not believe my father talks to you, so check your f**king sources.”
That post was also deleted.
Former NFL player Brett Favre also sent prayers and repeated the rumor, but Thaddeus responded to the Hall of Famer that what was reported “is not true” and thanked him for the support.
Brett , the support is appreciated, truly. This is not true. My father will address the world when he is ready to
— Thaddeus Moss (@Thaddeusmoss) December 11, 2024
JUST IN: Randy Moss has announced that he has liver cancer.
The NFL Hall of Fame wide receiver recently stepped away from his ESPN job.
Prayers up. America is hoping he can “Moss” the Big C. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/nU3LFtbLJJ
— Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) December 11, 2024
Randy just announced that he is opening a new restaurant, Crisppi’s Chicken, next year in Miami on Jan. 17, 2025.
Randy played for five NFL teams during his career, which spanned from 1998 to 2012. After playing his collegiate career at Marshall University, he entered the 1998 NFL Draft, where the Minnesota Vikings selected him as the 21st overall pick. He played the bulk of his career with the Vikings and also suited up for the Oakland Raiders, the New England Patriots, and the Tennessee Titans. He retired after joining the San Francisco 49ers.
