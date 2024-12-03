Randy Moss Prepares To Open Crisppi’s Chicken In Miami

Former NFL wide receiver Randy Moss will open a new restaurant in downtown Miami at the beginning of the new year.

Moss, who played for over 13 seasons in the NFL, has announced that he is opening Crisppi’s Chicken in Miami on Jan. 17, 2025.

“Get ready, Miami! 🍗 Crisppi’s Chicken is officially opening its doors on January 17th at 2917 Biscayne Blvd! 🙌 Come for the crispy, stay for the flavor. 🎉 Don’t miss out on the hottest new spot in town – we’ll see you there! #CrisppisChicken #MiamiEats #GrandOpening #BiscayneBlvd”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Crisppi’s Chicken (@crisppischicken)

The NFL star has promised that the restaurant will serve mouth-watering fried chicken sandwiches, chicken wings, chicken and waffles, chicken nuggets, and more.

Crisppi’s Chicken is a fresh, hand-battered chicken that can be paired with traditional fries or waffles. It can be enjoyed for dinner or if you’re looking for a tasty snack. The chicken is made fresh daily with first-rated quality ingredients. The restaurant will be located at 2917 Biscayne Blvd in the heart of Downtown Miami. For the grand opening, some of Miami’s top celebrities, athletes, and tastemakers are expected to be there to celebrate the launch. With planned locations in other areas, Miami is the first.

“At Crisppi’s, we believe every meal should be an unforgettable experience. Therefore, our menu brings you a celebration of flavors, bringing together the finest ingredients, secret spices, and a passion for perfection in every dish.”

Moss played for five NFL teams during his career, which spanned from 1998 to 2012. After playing his collegiate career at Marshall University, he entered the 1998 NFL Draft, where the Minnesota Vikings selected him as the 21st overall pick. He played the bulk of his career with the Vikings and also suited up for the Oakland Raiders, the New England Patriots, and the Tennessee Titans, and retired after joining the San Francisco 49ers.

RELATED CONTENT: Touch Down’ Jalen Hurts Scores as The Jordan Brand’s Newest Official Partner