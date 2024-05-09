Kansas City Chiefs’ Rashee Rice Suspected Of Allegedly Hitting Photographer

Sources within the Dallas Police Department state that Rice was allegedly involved in an incident that took place at a Dallas club on May 6

Barely two months after being involved in a car accident involving multiple vehicles, Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice is once again embroiled in a controversy as Dallas police officers are investigating him for allegedly hitting a photographer at a club in Dallas earlier this week.

According to WFAA, sources within the Dallas Police Department state that Rice was involved in an incident where he allegedly hit a photographer at a club on May 6 at 2:30 a.m. The alleged incident took place at the listed address of Lit Kitchen & Lounge and its attached speakeasy venue, Feu Nightclub.

USA Today Sports reported that the Dallas Police Department confirmed that police officers responded to a call about an assault at the location.

“The preliminary investigation determined a victim reported being assaulted by a suspect in the 600 block of North Harwood Street,” the department said in a statement. “The victim self-transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. This is an ongoing investigation.”

Rice, who just completed his rookie season for the current Super Bowl Champion team, the Chiefs, was involved in a high-speed car accident involving multiple vehicles on March 30. He was allegedly driving a luxury vehicle when he lost control and crashed. After the incident, he and his friends walked away from the cars without checking to see the welfare of the victims who were hit when the accident occurred.

The Dallas Police Department issued arrest warrants for Rice and former college teammate Southern Methodist’s Teddy Knox, and the Chiefs receiver turned himself in on April 11 and was released on bond. Both men have been charged with one count of aggravated assault, one count of collision involving severe bodily injury, and six counts of collision involving injury.

According to WFAA, the charges both men face are all felonies. The punishment for a collision involving injury can land them in prison for a maximum of five years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice or confinement in the county jail for not more than one year, a fine not higher than $5,000, or both.

The more serious charge of a collision involving serious bodily injury, a third-degree felony, carries a prison sentence in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice of a maximum term of 10 years or less than two years. Aggravated assault, a second-degree felony, is punishable by up to 20 years in prison and a fine no greater than $10,000.