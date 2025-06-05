Women by Jeroslyn JoVonn The Recording Academy Elects First Black Woman Chair Of The Board Of Trustees Dr. Green’s election marks several historic firsts for the Recording Academy







Dr. Chelsey Green is making history after becoming the first Black woman elected chair of the Recording Academy Board of Trustees.

On June 1, following its annual Board of Trustees meeting, the Recording Academy elected its National Officers and 19 new leaders to serve on the 2025–2027 board of trustees, Variety reports. Green was named chair of the board, with Evan Bogart elected vice chair, Jennifer Blakeman as secretary/treasurer, and Tammy Hurt as chair emeritus.

Dr. Green’s election marks several historic firsts for the Recording Academy. In addition to becoming the first Black woman elected chair, Dr. Green, 39, is also the youngest person ever elected to serve as chair. She succeeds Tammy Hurt, who held the role since 2021, making this the first time in the Academy’s history that two women have consecutively held its top leadership position.

The recording artist, entrepreneur, and educator, who leads her ensemble, Chelsey Green and The Green Project, is the third Black officer elected to serve as chair, following Jimmy Jam (2007–2009) and Harvey Mason Jr. (2019–2021), who later became the Academy’s CEO.

“I am honored to welcome both our newly elected board and national officers to the Recording Academy, made up of passionate, talented leaders who care deeply about music and the people who create it,” Mason Jr. said in a statement. “Together, their extensive background in the industry will help us to continue to push the Academy forward and drive meaningful change.”

The elected officers commit their time to advancing the Recording Academy’s mission and helping guide its overall direction. In collaboration with Mason Jr. and senior Academy leadership, board members support efforts to serve the music community through advocacy, education, direct support, and the celebration of musical excellence.

Dr. Green has devoted her career to advancing equity in the music industry. A classically trained musician with roots in jazz, R&B, soul, and funk, her artistry shines through five studio albums and performances with a diverse range of artists from Kirk Franklin and Lizzo to Stevie Wonder and Wu-Tang Clan. She has also made orchestral debuts with the National Symphony Orchestra, the Alexandria Symphony, and the United States Air Force Band, among others. Beyond the stage, her advocacy includes leading educational concerts, artist residencies, and community workshops, while serving as an associate professor at Berklee College of Music.

