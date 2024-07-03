Sports by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton Refurbished Basketball Court Named After Dominique Wilkins Unveiled At Atlanta YMCA 'I’m super-excited to be a part of the Hawks and State Farm’s new Good Neighbor Club and help continue to impact the local youth at the Andrew and Walter Young Family YMCA.'









The “Human Highlight Film,” Dominique Wilkins was bestowed another honor in April when the Atlanta Hawks and State Farm Arena unveiled a refurbished basketball court named after the NBA legend at the newly renovated Good Neighbor Club at the Andrew and Walter Young Family YMCA in southwest Atlanta.

“I’m super excited to be a part of the Hawks and State Farm’s new Good Neighbor Club and help continue to impact the local youth at the Andrew and Walter Young Family YMCA,” said Wilkins in a written statement. “The Young Brothers have continued to serve our local community and understand the importance of uplifting the game of basketball. From the court dedication 15 years ago to now, it’s been amazing to see the legacy grow, and I’m excited to watch this Good Neighbor Club impact even more local youth.”

The Atlanta Hawks, Wilkins’ team for the bulk of his hall of fame NBA career, just released a video featuring Wilkins talking to Ambassador Andrew Young and his brother, Dr. Walter Young, at their eponymous YMCA. The gym has been instrumental as a place for high school kids, a center for voting, and a home for community impact.

Included in the recent renovation of the center are new backboards and hoops, an upgraded scoreboard, new wall pads, a partition replacement, lighting upgrades, and additional basketball equipment.

Guests the unveiling included YMCA of Metro Atlanta CEO Lauren Koontz and Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens.

Wilkins recently announced his involvement in a real estate fund by a company named Roots that creates wealth for investors and renters. He is serving as an investor, spokesperson, and partner. The Atlanta Hawks legend is collaborating with Roots to get the word out that people in Atlanta who rent their properties can invest in the fund by paying their rent on time and taking good care of the property they are renting. This gives people not usually involved in investing the chance to do so.

RELATED CONTENT: Atlanta Falcons Rookie Bijan Robinson Hosts Summer Youth Camp With Mercedes-Benz And YMCA