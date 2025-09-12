Lifestyle by Jeffrey McKinney Report: Young Men Leveraging Online Spaces To Learn More About Everything From Masculinity To Companionship Cativating, motivating and enlightening are amony reasons young men are turning to online spaces for help.







New data shows tapping into electronic gaming, maintaining a digital presence, streaming TV and movies, and listening to podcasts is how young men spend much of their time.

Those are some findings from New Map: Young Men’s Digital Worlds in 2025. It is the newest report done by the Young Men Research Initiative and the Movember Institute of Men’s Health. The provocative analysis offers timely views and a functional understanding of how 12-17-year-old boys maneuver now in the digital realm.

Slightly over 3,700 of them were freshly quizzed from six counties, including the United States, Canada and Australia. The report provides a data-driven view of what young men focus on online and projects trends that will boldly shape their technological futures.

Simultaneously, the account discloses that youngsters not connected online are being confronted with increasing health challenges, higher levels of loneliness, and suicide, among the headwinds now being made known worldwide.

The report covers what they share and do online, which determines their health. And it’s driving their ideas on what it means to be a man and how to bond with other people.

A main discovery: Young men spend most of their time online in mainstream media ecosystems. Gaming, podcasts, and AI tools are “core areas where they spend a large share of their day seeking information, exploring relationships, and curating how they want to show up in the world,” according to the report.

Still, the report claims there are vulnerabilities and opportunities for mediation. It cited emerging digital trends – from podcasting to AI companions – are becoming the norm of young men’s online lives. However, regulatory structures and proof exposing the health impacts of these trends are budding. Exacerbating this, many youngsters don’t have digital literacy skills to comprehend and control the deep impact of algorithms on their online circumstances.

Other key findings from the report included:

Some 88% of young men play video games at least once a week, with short-form video platforms like YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, and Snapchat being popular choices daily. Around 89% of young men consume short-form videos at least weekly, and 59% do so daily.

A surging area for young men is listening to podcasts. Their leading preferences: Gaining more profound knowledge related to the hyper-masculine wellness industry. They opt for ads on supplements, performance enhancers, wearable health devices, gambling, and alcohol. As cited in the report, The Joe Rogan Experience – averaging 11 million listeners for each episode – was the most listened to podcast among young men.

The adoption of AI-mediated companionship is growing among young men, the report indicated. It cites channels including candy.ai , pephop.ai , and joyland.ai that permit young men to act out romantic and intimate options. Approximately 49% of all traffic to the top AI girlfriend sites originates from individuals aged 18 to 24, making them among the largest users of these services.

AI is shifting how young men access online data. About two-thirds (61%) use it at least once a week. The report says tech giant Google (67%) is the most popular search engine.

The capacity of young men to know and navigate new digital technologies tops their online actions. Algorithmic literacy – the knowledge to understand and interact with algorithms – is key to their digital experiences. Some 57% shared they don’t get how social media platforms decide what content to show them, and 53% want more control over the content presented.

Some 40% of young men stated their parents knew about all their social media functions. Yet, parental input often ended on platforms where young men spent most of their time online.

The report offered some important areas and call for action to enhance the health of young men, their comfort level, and their relationships. Check out more details here.

