News by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton Resorts World NYC To Open Live Table Games April 28 "'New York City has never seen anything like what we're planning for April 28,," said Robert DeSalvio, president of Genting Americas East.







The Nas-backed Resorts World New York City (RWNYC) will open April 28 with over 240 live table games, reportedly the first time this has happened in the city’s history.

The casino will offer blackjack, craps, baccarat, and roulette, as well as thousands of slot machines with multi-million-dollar jackpots. Attendees will see the games on the reimagined third floor.

“New York City has never seen anything like what we’re planning for April 28. Once the Gaming Commission’s final testing is complete, live table games will be open and operating right here in Queens for the first time in the history of New York City. We are ready to welcome New Yorkers to this exciting new experience,” said Robert DeSalvio, president of Genting Americas East, in a written statement.

In the announcement, DeSalvio said the casino now employs over 2,200 people, which doubles the workforce. He anticipates thousands of additional hires over the next three years.

When the floor opens, Nas, along with Genting Chairman KT Lim, will be joined by many elected officials, community leaders, and entertainers. They will be participating in the ribbon-cutting ceremony and ceremonial throw of the first dice.

The Queens recording artist had announced in the summer of 2025 that he forged a new partnership with Resorts World as part of its $5.5 billion expansion in his borough.

The expansion was undertaken by RWNYC, which aimed to build on the resort’s 15-year legacy of community partnership with a 5.6 million-square-foot proposal. It also promised to grow the casino, while creating thousands of union jobs, and generating billions for education and transit for Southeast Queens.

The entrepreneurial rapper has expanded his business portfolio by recently announcing the opening of three restaurants in Midtown Manhattan: Bar Chimera, COTE 550, and Sushi Yoshitake. He partnered with Gracious Hospitality Management in the ventures.

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