Business by Jeroslyn JoVonn New Responsible Influence Certification Program Aims To Build Transparency In The Creator Economy A new certification program for content creators aims to strengthen trust and transparency when promoting products and services.







As the creator economy surges with projections to top $250 billion in 2026 and $500 billion by 2030, the Center for Industry Self-Regulation’s Institute for Responsible Influence has launched a new program to promote transparency across the rapidly growing industry.

On April 13, the Institute for Responsible Influence, part of the Center for Industry Self-Regulation, announced its Responsible Influence Certification Program, an initiative designed to help creators meet truth-in-advertising standards while guiding brands and agencies to partner with influencers in more transparent and accountable ways.

“Certified creators will signal to brands and consumers their professional commitment to creating content that meets the highest standards of honesty, accountability, and transparency,” Eric D. Reicin, president and CEO of BBB National Programs and the Center for Industry Self-Regulation, said in a press release.

Backed by a coalition of brands, agencies, and industry groups—including TikTok, the American Association of Advertising Agencies, the Association of National Advertisers, the American Advertising Federation, and the Interactive Advertising Bureau—the program aims to boost trust in influencer marketing. It features a 90-minute, scenario-based curriculum grounded in real-world practices.

“The launch of the Responsible Influence training and certification program underscores the industry’s commitment to responsible, transparent creator marketing,” said Francis Stones, global head of Brand Safety at TikTok. “Creators are the lifeblood of TikTok, and we’re proud to partner with the Center for Industry Self-Regulation and its Institute for Responsible Influence (IRI) on an initiative that raises standards across the marketplace. Creators who complete IRI training give brands confidence that they understand advertising standards, supporting a safer, healthier advertising ecosystem for both brands and consumers.”

The program includes a 90-minute interactive course built around real-world scenarios that covers FTC Endorsement Guides, advertising standards, and responsible brand partnerships. Creators who complete the training and pass the assessment earn the Institute for Responsible Influence Certification Seal, gaining access to ongoing resources and a searchable database designed to help brands connect with vetted, transparency-trained creators.

The launch comes as the creator economy surges, with more than 200 million creators worldwide and over 2 million earning six figures through brand deals, digital products, and subscriptions—often with high profit margins. About 86% of U.S. marketers now work with paid creators, fueling a $37 billion industry that influences millions of consumers.

But trust hasn’t kept up: while 58% of consumers have made purchases based on creator recommendations, only 5% fully trust influencer content. Transparency remains key, with 71% saying clear disclosures build trust and 70% saying hidden sponsorships feel misleading.

“The creator economy thrives when it’s built on trust. Our partnership with the Institute of Responsible Influence reflects what we’ve always believed at #paid, that the most powerful collaborations happen when creators and brands share that foundation of trust,” said Bryan Gold, chief executive officer, #paid. “The Responsible Influence Certification Program brings more education and knowledge to creators, so creators can become professionals and brands can continue to succeed partnering with creators.”

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