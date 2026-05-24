Rev. Dr. W. Franklyn Richardson Drops A Word On Transgenerational Wealth

It took Rev. Dr. W. Franklyn Richardson 30 seconds to inspire a little more than 700 Black men at the 2025 XCEL Summit for Men. Rev. Richardson, the senior pastor at Grace Baptist Church in Mt. Vernon, New York, and an XCEL Award honoree, encouraged everyone during his acceptance speech to create their own resources and possibilities today, so they become transgenerational to their children and grandchildren tomorrow. It all boiled down to a simple concept: If you’re investing in this generation, make it last for the next. Otherwise, our children and grandchildren will not get to where they need to be.



As BLACK ENTERPRISE prepares for its 10th anniversary of the XCEL Summit for Men, Rev. Richardson’s message still resonates. Here’s a brief excerpt from his speech.

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