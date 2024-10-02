Autopsy Report Rules Rich Homie Quan’s Death Accidental

Atlanta recording artist Dequantes Devontay Lama, known by his stage name Rich Homie Quan, died Sept. 5 after being found unresponsive at his home. TMZ reported that the rapper’s death was ruled as accidental, caused by a cocktail of drugs found in his system.

According to the Fulton County Medical Examiner in Georgia, Quan died from a combination of drugs; fentanyl, alprazolam, codeine, and promethazine. There was also THC (Tetrahydrocannabinol) found in his system but it was not a determining factor in his death. Included in the autopsy report was that he showed no signs of trauma when his body was found dead, and examined.

Quan was 33-years-old when he passed away. On Sept. 17, a memorial was held for the late rapper at World Changers Church International in South Fulton, Georgia.

TMZ reported that his girlfriend, Amber Williams, discovered him unresponsive and foaming at the mouth, as he wasn’t breathing and had no heartbeat. She called 9-1-1 to report the condition of the Atlanta rapper. She stated that, at the time, he was on the couch in the morning when she left to take her son to school, so she put a blanket over him. When she returned, she realized he never moved, prompting her to check his body.

Billboard reported that after Quan’s death, the family released a posthumous song, “Song Cry,” last month and followed up by releasing a video for the song Sept. 30. The rapper had seven songs that charted on the Billboard Hot 100, including two songs that landed in the top 20. “Lifestyle” featuring Young Thug and Rich Gang peaked at No. 16, while the YG song, “My Hitta” featuring Jeezy, reached No. 19.