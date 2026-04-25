Richie Branson Presents Latest Creation, Tax Evaders Video Game

Game developer Richie Branson partnered with All For America to release a new video game titled Tax Evaders.

The latest creation by Branson is a retro-inspired game that can be played in your web browser, which combines humor and satire to tap into the frustration around affordability in the United States.

“Video games just come a long way, not just from a way to unwind, but also to think about the real world,” said Branson in a written statement. “Sometimes, the real world gets put into video games, and it helps you understand it more, so I hope to see more of video games being used to express what’s going on in the world in the future.”

A roaming digital billboard drew attention to the video game when it hit the streets of Washington, D.C., appearing at key locations, including the White House, U.S. Capitol, and the Department of Justice, on April 15 (Tax Day). When the billboard appeared on the streets, it traveled around the city, near high-traffic areas, to be seen by the public and by D.C. policymakers.

Tax Evaders was created to give players control of the current government — including President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance, and other politicians — to navigate their way through by dismantling pillars of everyday American life, including healthcare, housing, education, and food access. It also offers commentary on the systems that many feel are failing them.

“The issues we’re facing as Americans are serious and can’t be ignored. But the way many of us talk about them can feel divisive, insular, or even nonexistent, which ends up alienating people from conversations that affect them too,” says Lauren Bierman, President of All For America. “Tax Evaders was created as a fun, creative way to elevate these issues and bring more people into the conversation at a time when many feel overwhelmed or disconnected. Partnering with Richie Branson to help create it just made sense.”

Interested people can play Tax Evaders at playtaxevaders.com.

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