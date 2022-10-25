Rock Star Lenny Kravitz Teams With Cadillac To Design and Launch Futuristic Electric Vehicle

Lenny Kravitz is bringing the future of the auto industry to life.

The rock star and style icon was invited to collaborate with General Motors’ (GM) Cadillac to design and launch the ultra-luxury and futuristic Celestiq EV flagship brand.

Early last week, a video on Cadillac’s Twitter showed the “Let Love Rule” singer arriving at GM’s Global Technical Center in Warren, Michigan, where each production-spec, all-electric, and zero tailpipe emission 2024 Cadillac Celestiq will be hand-built. The price tag starts at $300,000.

Available by request only, cars can be ordered as early as later this year, followed by extremely low production in December 2023, according to GM. Customers can work with designers and a Cadillac concierge for desired customizations on the interior trim, exterior color, and other elements.

“I always dreamed of designing my own car. I never knew it could be this personal.” – @LennyKravitz. #CELESTIQ #BeIconic — Cadillac (@Cadillac) October 18, 2022

Kravitz stepped in to share his personal story about Cadillacs.

“My grandfather, he always had Cadillacs. He changed them out every few years,” the musician, actor, and AD100 designer told Vanity Fair.

“And he used to pile all of us in the back, like five or six kids, and he would take us out of Brooklyn. He wanted to expose the neighborhood kids to art, to the museums, to theater, to sports. So the Cadillac was his vehicle to put us all in, and take us to expose us to all of these wonderful things.”

As part of his collaboration, Kravitz will be sharing ideas for his own customized electric car. He is no stranger to creating residential designs out of his own conceptual creative studio, Kravitz Design Studio.

The designer wil work closely with Michael Simcoe, GM’s vice president of global design to implement his designs to the car’s interior.

“I definitely want it to have an edge that reflects me as well as having a timeless quality,” Kravitz said in the video teasing the car.

“Something you can look back at 40 years later and it still speaks.”

For 15 years, Kravitz has never had a car while living in Paris and has opted to get around on motorcycles. But that’s all going to change.

He wants his new car to be “sort of a nighttime vehicle going through the streets of Paris. I want it to just hover there at night. And I’m only going to go where you can park it right in front,” Kravitz told Vanity Fair.