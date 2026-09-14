Ruby Bridges integrates William Frantz Elementary School in New Orleans on November 14, 1960 (Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons) Education by Selena Hill ‘Ruby Bridges Walk To School Day’ Returns, Inspiring A New Generation To Take Action More than 60 years after Ruby Bridges helped integrate an all-white New Orleans elementary school, students nationwide will honor her legacy through an annual walk this November.







More than six decades after Ruby Bridges made history by becoming the first Black child to integrate an all-white elementary school in New Orleans, students across the country will honor her legacy through the annual Ruby Bridges Walk to School Day on Nov. 14.

The observance commemorates Bridges’ historic walk to William Frantz Elementary School on Nov. 14, 1960. Just six years old at the time, Bridges was escorted by federal marshals as she entered the school amid intense opposition to desegregation. Today, the annual walk transforms that pivotal moment in American history into an opportunity for students to learn about Bridges’ courage while discussing racism, bullying, and ways they can create positive change in their communities.

The initiative grew from a question posed by students at Martin Elementary School in South San Francisco after they learned about Bridges’ story: Why wasn’t there a day named after her?

The students took their idea to California lawmakers, helping establish Ruby Bridges Walk to School Day in 2018. Now their effort has expanded into a nationwide movement. According to the Ruby Bridges Foundation, more than 800,000 people participated in the initiative in 2025.

The Foundation encourages schools, families, and community organizations to mark the occasion through walks, classroom discussions, student-led activities, and other forms of community engagement. Participating schools can access educational resources designed to help students connect Bridges’ experience to issues they encounter today.

The emphasis on youth leadership reflects Bridges’ own history. Although she was only a child when she helped advance school integration, her actions became a defining moment in the Civil Rights Movement. Her story has continued to resonate through books, educational programs, and Norman Rockwell’s iconic 1964 painting, The Problem We All Live With, which depicts Bridges being escorted to school by federal marshals.

The Ruby Bridges Foundation says its mission is to empower young people to understand the past, find their voices, and help build a more just future. The annual walk offers students an opportunity to do more than remember a historic moment. It challenges them to consider how seemingly small acts of courage can create lasting change.

Schools and organizations interested in participating can register through the Ruby Bridges Foundation and access resources for planning their own events.

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