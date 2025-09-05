News by Sharelle B. McNair Is NYC Mayor Eric Adams Dropping Out Of Race To Join Trump Administration? Close sources claim the mayor told a small group of friends and advisers that he is looking closely at job opportunities that would result in him suspending his re-election bid.







It appears that New York City Mayor Eric Adams is telling two different stories, as rumors swirl about him ending his reelection bid to join the Trump administration in Washington, D.C., according to The New York Times.

During a Sept. 4 press conference, Adams stood outside City Hall and claimed he is in it to win it. But in private, he is singing a different tune, the Times reports

Close sources claim the mayor told a small group of friends and advisers that, looking closely at job opportunities, he would suspend his re-election bid. Some of those conversations have occurred with Steve Witkoff, a New York real estate investor who is one of President Donald Trump’s closest advisers.

Rumors escalated when Adams and Witkoff took a trip to Florida. City Hall claimed it was to celebrate his 65th birthday, while Adams said he met with political figures, including the Republican Mayor of Miami, Francis Suarez.

Former New York governor David A. Paterson, Adams’s close friend and recent endorser, admitted that Adams has mentioned exploring other options, but dropping out of the race was not one of them.

“He said something like, ‘That’s what I want to do, but I’m listening,’” Paterson said. “But of course, what ‘I’m listening’ means is that he realizes the odds of winning aren’t what he’d like them to be, so there might be another alternative for him.”

According to CNN, Trump aides have floated the idea of Adams coming to the White House in an effort to block Zohran Mamdani, the city’s Democratic mayoral candidate and a democratic socialist, from securing the mayor’s seat.

Trump, a native of Queens who is registered to vote in Florida, has taken a strong interest in the race especially after Mamdani, a 33-year-old state assemblyman, secured a shocking primary victory over former New York governor Andrew Cuomo.

While nothing has been offered to Adams yet, the president has indicated that he would like to see Adams in an administrative role.

If Adams steps aside, there is limited space to stop Mamdani. Several polls show the assemblyman floating in the lead for the Democratic-majority city. Even members of the Republican Party are rooting for Mamdani, in hopes that Adams and the Republican mayoral candidate, Curtis Sliwa, will get out of the way.

During the celebration of the 1,500th anniversary of the Prophet Muhammad’s birthday, the former New York City police officer reiterated that he is focused on the race and nothing else.

“My life has been pressure,” Adams said. “No pressure, no diamonds.”

