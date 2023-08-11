RUN-DMC Recognized With Their Own Day In NYC

New York City Mayor Eric Adams was proud to announce August 9 as “RUN-DMC Day.”

The iconic rap group was honored at a RUN-DMC Pop-Up Celebration hosted by Adidas Originals where the city’s mayor came to present the hip-hop legends with their day in their hometown, Complex reports.

The announcement came ahead of RUN-DMC’s 50th Anniversary of Hip-Hop Concert on August 11th and celebrated their 40 years in the art form and their association with the Adidas Originals brand.

“Adidas Originals is intricately woven into the fabric of Hip Hop culture,” Rupert Campbell, president of Adidas North America, said.

“As a brand that embodies authentic creativity, we are so proud that we brought the Superstar to Run-DMC and they brought it to the world.”

The rap veteran’s relationship with Adidas dates back to 1986 when they released the hit single “My Adidas” off their third studio album “Raising Hell” and has become synonymous with the group. Adidas has even released several special edition pairs of the shell top Superstar shoes to honor RUN-DMC.

In addition to receiving their own day in New York City, RUN-DMC is also celebrating 50 years of hip hop with two new custom coolers in partnership with Igloo, Billboard reports. The first of the limited-edition coolers releases on August 10, one day before hip hop’s 50th anniversary.

The cooler collection includes a first-of-its-kind Run-D.M.C. It’s Tricky KoolTunes cooler with Bluetooth speakers.

“These coolers are great for the beach, concerts, travel, picnic, outside work and all events,” Daryl “DMC” Matthews said of the collection.

The Run-D.M.C. ‘It’s Tricky‘ KoolTunes Cooler retails for $174.99 and holds up to 26, 12-ounce cans in a weather-resistant cooler with Bluetooth speakers. The Run-D.M.C. Graffiti Little Playmate is on sale for $39.99.

The latter holds up to nine cans and pays homage to the group’s classic red, black, and white color scheme and features the Run-D.M.C. logo on the top along with custom artwork and a throwback photo of the group on the side.

“Collaborating with RUN DMC is the chance of a lifetime, and we’re beyond thankful to bring together the original undisputed kings of hip-hop and our iconic Playmate cooler,” Adrienne Berkes, Igloo’s vice president of marketing said in a press release.

“We’re launching our RUN DMC Collection at a really special time, giving fans the chance to keep celebrating 50 years of hip-hip and 40 years of RUN DMC with their collectible cooler along for the ride.”

