Samuel L. Jackson Won't Be Using His Fortune To Fund A Restaurant

Samuel L. Jackson is one of the most bankable names in Hollywood. With an estimated $250 million net worth, the 74-year-old movie star is still humble enough to heed good advice from his accountant; including a decision to forego opening his own restaurant.

In an interview with Sway In The Morning, the Avengers star shared some key advice from his financial advisor on why the business of food isn’t always sustainable for the bank account.

“The one time I almost got involved in a restaurant, my accountant was like, ‘You know, that’s like a two-year-at-best kinda deal,” he said. “You might make some money for two years, but eventually you gonna lose money and go outta business. So let’s not do that.’ So I didn’t.”

Though putting off plans to add his own restaurant to his booming portfolio, Jackson is still an investor in the popular fast-food chain Dave’s Hot Chicken, according to AfroTech. The actor has a minority stake in what Insider calls, the fasting-growing chain in the United States. “That’s working out,” he said of the business venture. Jackson isn’t the only big name betting on the chicken joint. Rapper Drake also owns a stake in Dave’s, alongside former First Lady of California Maria Shriver, athlete and TV personality Michael Strahan, and Boston Red Sox owner Tom Werne. “I tried the food and it was amazing. After meeting the founders and hearing their story, I jumped at the opportunity to invest,” Drake said in a statement, as reported by AfroTech.

The fast-casual restaurant had humble beginnings as a simple food stand in Los Angeles in 2017, before a feature on the food blog Eater Los Angeles catapulted them into one of the city’s most popular eateries. In less than a year, the first location for Dave’s was opened and now there are over 130 locations nationwide, with one brick-and-mortar in Toronto, Canada.