(Photo: Steshka Willems/Pexels) Sports by Sidnee Michelle San Diego Padres’ New Ownership Brings Diverse Leadership And World Series Ambitions Feliciano will serve as the Padres' control person under MLB governance requirements, while the couple will jointly lead the ownership group.







Kwanza Jones and José E. Feliciano have taken control of the San Diego Padres, with the new majority owners setting an immediate goal for the Major League Baseball franchise: winning its first World Series championship, MLB.com reports.

Jones and Feliciano, who are married and longtime business partners, were formally introduced Aug. 24 at Petco Park in San Diego. MLB owners unanimously approved the transfer of control on Aug. 17, and the transaction was completed on Aug. 21.

Feliciano will serve as the Padres’ control person under MLB governance requirements, while the couple will jointly lead the ownership group.

“We need to win the World Series,” Feliciano said. “It’s that simple.”

The championship pursuit comes as the Padres build on one of the most successful stretches in franchise history. The team has reached the postseason four times in the past six seasons but has never won a World Series title.

Jones made clear that the couple plans to take an active approach to ownership.

“We are all in; it’s not lip service,” Jones said. “We are absolutely committed to this organization, and we are absolutely overjoyed.”

The couple brings extensive business, investment, and philanthropic experience to the franchise. Jones and Feliciano co-founded the Kwanza Jones & José E. Feliciano Initiative, a private family office established in 2014. Jones serves as CEO and oversees its strategic direction, governance, and investments. Feliciano is co-founder and managing partner of Clearlake Capital Group.

Their ownership follows the Seidler family’s November 2025 decision to explore selling the franchise, two years after former Padres owner Peter Seidler died. The family reached an agreement in May to transfer control to an ownership group led by Jones and Feliciano, pending MLB approval.

Jones and Feliciano said their plans extend beyond baseball. They intend to build on the Padres’ community work under Seidler, including efforts throughout San Diego and the Baja region. Jones also proposed a “listening tour” with Padres CEO Erik Greupner to learn more about local organizations and community needs.

“Sports is just much more than a business,” Feliciano said. “Sports is an integral part of the community.”

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