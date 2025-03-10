Savannah State University Men’s Basketball Wins SIAC Championship, Clinches NCAA II Tournament Spot

Savannah State University men’s basketball’s eight-game winning streak has come at the right time. On Saturday, March 8, it won the SIAC (Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference) Tournament Championship, the team’s second since 2022.

The Tigers beat Tuskegee University, 67-66 at Forbes Arena on the campus of Morehouse College after Javonte Landy hit a free throw with two seconds left in the game.

“Congratulations to THE @savannahstate University, the 2025 @thesiac Champions! #SavannahStrong #SSU #WeHailYou”

The Tigers were down by eight points with less than five minutes remaining in the game, but went on a 14-3 run to beat Tuskugee in the closing minutes. Landy led the team with a season-high 23 points, making four of six shots from behind the three-point line and making five of six free throws.

On their way to winning the championship, Savannah State avenged losses during the season by beating Spring Hill College, Miles College, Central State University, and Tuskegee. In three of the four games, the Tigers lost by double digits.

The Tigers’ record is 18-11, with a 12-9 conference record. They also took home the conference championship in 1970 and from 1979 to 1981.

The team now heads to the NCAA II Men’s Tournament. They have been selected as the No. 8 seed in the South Region and will play No. 1 seed, Nova Southeastern University on Saturday, March 15, in South Florida at 5:00 p.m.

The school also announced that Landy was honored as HBCU National Player of the Week by BOXTOROW. The junior averaged 19 points with 48 percent shooting from the field. Landy led the team to a 4-0 record in the SIAC Tournament. .

