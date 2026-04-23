Career by Jeroslyn JoVonn Scammers Are Stealing Recruiters Identities To Target Vulnerable Job Seekers There’s a growing surge of online scammers posing as recruiters to target eager job seekers—here’s how to avoid becoming a victim.







New research reveals a rise in online scammers impersonating real recruiters to target vulnerable job seekers.

A new report from The Wall Street Journal details how scammers are increasingly targeting job seekers with sophisticated tactics to steal money and personal information, including impersonating real recruiters and using stolen resumes, legitimate job listings, and authentic LinkedIn profiles. Scammers targeted Nick Russell after he posted about his layoff from Epic Games on LinkedIn.

Within hours, he received a flood of recruiter messages, including one for a senior role at Blizzard Entertainment that appeared legitimate. While the job was real, the recruiter was not—something he confirmed after noticing inconsistencies in the email address.

His experience underscores a key red flag: checking whether an email address matches a company’s official domain. In another case, a scammer impersonated a real recruiter, offering detailed explanations before ultimately asking for money. Scammers also aim to collect personal data from job seekers or to charge fees for services such as resume rewrites.

Amid a shaky economy, scammers posing as recruiters have the upper hand. Recent data show just 0.87 to 0.99 job openings per unemployed worker in the U.S., meaning job seekers now outnumber available roles, and hiring demand has cooled compared with recent years.

Sarah Englade, a Houston-based recruiter, said she has been impersonated multiple times. The report advises job seekers to be cautious with layoff posts and #OpenToWork tags, which can boost visibility but also make them easier targets for scammers.

Other tips for job seekers include verifying that an email address matches a company’s official domain, avoiding any recruiter who asks for payment for services such as resume edits or training, and being wary of overly polished explanations to justify unusual behavior.

But in a shaky job market, job seekers remain prime targets. Russell says he’ll keep responding to cold messages because if he doesn’t, the scammers win.

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