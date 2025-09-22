Global by Jeroslyn JoVonn Scotland Evicts Ghanian Man And His Followers After Declaring ‘Kingdom Of Kubala’ The self-styled 'African tribe' known as the 'Kingdom of Kubala' faces a second deportation from privately owned land in Scotland.







A Ghanaian man and his followers face deportation from Scotland after setting up the so-called “Kingdom of Kubala” in the European country.

The Scottish Borders Council is pursuing a second eviction against 36-year-old Kofi Offeh, known as “King Atehehe,” following his recent removal from private woodland in Jedburgh, Business Insider Africa reports. He was joined by his partner Jean Gasho, 43, a Zimbabwean called “Queen Nandi,” and American follower Kaura Taylor, described as their “handmaiden Asnat.”

Offeh, a former opera singer, claims the Kingdom of Kubala is a spiritual reclamation of Scottish land he says was taken from African ancestors 400 years ago. The group, which has amassed over 100,000 followers on TikTok and Facebook, believes its mission is indestructible despite repeated evictions.

“The Kingdom of Kubala can never be destroyed,” the group wrote on Facebook, according to the BBC.

After their initial eviction from private woodland in Jedburgh earlier this month, the group moved their tents just meters away onto land owned by the Scottish Borders Council, prompting new legal action. Deputy Council Leader Scott Hamilton says the move is illegal and comes despite offers to help the group receive services from local authorities.

“We can help them, but we won’t sit back and let them break the law,” Hamilton said. “Nobody is above the law, and no matter how long this takes, you can be guaranteed we will not cease.”

The group’s activities have sparked concern among locals, with authorities offering housing and support services. Reports have also surfaced suggesting that Taylor was previously listed as missing in the state of Texas.

Despite the second eviction, by Monday afternoon, the self-styled “African tribe” remained at their campfire, singing and showing no sign of leaving. The council is expected to seek an order from a sheriff to remove the trio from the privately owned land.

“The legal process to remove the occupants from the council’s land has commenced, and officers will proceed through the next steps as quickly as possible.”

