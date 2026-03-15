Politics by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Former Security Guard For Jasmine Crockett Fatally Shot During Police Standoff In Dallas Diamon-Mazairre Robinson reportedly had an active federal warrant for impersonating a police officer.







A former security guard for Jasmine Crockett was fatally shot during a police standoff in Dallas.

The alleged fake cop went by the alias of Mike King, and reportedly had an extensive criminal background. CBS News Texas reported the man’s real name as Diamon-Mazairre Robinson, and he recently served as a member of the U.S. Rep’s security team.

A federal investigation into Robinson led to a standoff with the Dallas Fugitive Unit, who had an active warrant on the “wanted suspect” for reportedly impersonating a police officer. The man had a slew of prior misdemeanor and felony charges.

Robinson reportedly had seven arrests for theft, all occurring between the years of 2009 and 2012. However, he began to use an alias to launch several businesses, including helping off-duty cops find security gigs.

His criminal past came to a head during the March 11 scene. The officers discovered Robinson as he barricaded himself inside a vehicle parked at the Children’s Medical Center in Dallas.

CBS News reported that officers used tear gas to lure Robinson out of the vehicle. However, things escalated further as Robinson exited the car, pointing a gun at the officers.

During a press conference shared on social media, Chief Daniel C. Comeaux of the Dallas Police Department confirmed Robinson died during the standoff.

OIS at 1900 Medical District Drive https://t.co/cWOeKf0akr — Dallas Police Dept (@DallasPD) March 12, 2026

Before his death, Robinson, using his alias to impersonate a police officer himself, also oversaw security teams at hotels across downtown Dallas, as well as his local church. Despite his criminal background, Robinson was able to gain access to the high-profile security gig with the elected U.S. official.

Robinson was recently working with Crockett as recently as this year. The local news outlet confirmed his identity in pictures with the congresswoman during her run for U.S. Senate. However, Crockett nor her press team has released a comment on Robinson’s alleged double life and subsequent death.

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