Serena Williams First Athlete To Receive Fashion Icon Award At 2023 CFDA Fashion Awards

Serena Williams will make new history when she becomes the first athlete to receive a Fashion Icon Award at this year’s CFDA Fashion Awards.

The annual award show is taking place in New York City next month and the decorated tennis champion will be in attendance for her history-making honor. Williams Fashion Icon Award comes after Lenny Kravitz, Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, and Naomi Campbell who received the accolade in recent years, Town and Country reports.

“Ever since I was a little girl, I’ve used fashion as an outlet to express myself—fashion gave me the confidence to step on the court and own who I was, and where I knew I was going,” Williams said in a statement.

“My dream of owning my own brand, S by Serena, has become a reality and throughout my career, I have been blessed to collaborate with the most established designers and the most exciting up-and-coming creatives.”

Williams continued. “I have had so much fun learning my style and allowing it to change as my life has evolved, but I’ve always held one thing true—fashion is for everyone, no matter your size, race, or income. I am incredibly honored to be receiving the prestigious Fashion Icon Award from the CFDA, an organization whose work I have long admired and to stand among style icons I have always looked up to.”

The married mother of two daughters, Alexis and Adria, has continued to receive acclaim since announcing her retirement from tennis last year. Regarded as one of the greatest tennis players of all time, Williams is celebrated for her success in professional sports and on the business side as an entrepreneur and investor.

“Serena is one of the most inspiring people in the world…a true individual…she is an icon of the sports world…representing greatness on the highest level…bringing fashion to another world,” Thom Browne, designer and chairman of the CFDA said.

“For another audience…always staying true to herself, both on and off the court…a perfect combination of our worlds…the ultimate example of individuality in everything she does.…Serena is a true fashion icon.”

This year’s CFDA Fashion Awards will be hosted by “Sex and the City” star Sarah Jessica Parker and be held at the American Museum of Natural History in New York on November 6.

