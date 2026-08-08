Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images Business by Sidnee Michelle Serena Williams Is Looking To Fund The Next Trillion-Dollar Company The tennis legend rebranded her investment firm.







Serena Williams is betting that the next trillion-dollar company will emerge from entrepreneurs who have historically received little attention from traditional venture capital firms, Fast Company reports.

The tennis legend and entrepreneur said her newly rebranded investment firm, Starfire Ventures, is focused on identifying high-potential founders while expanding access to venture funding. Williams discussed the firm’s strategy during a live recording of the Rapid Response podcast at the Reckitt Catalyst event in Palm Beach, Florida.

The firm’s new name marks a shift from Williams’ original venture capital platform, Serena Ventures, reflecting what she described as a long-term investment business designed to grow beyond her personal brand.

“I wanted it to be bigger than me,” Williams said. “I wanted it to be about the team.”

Williams said Starfire Ventures has invested in 16 companies that later achieved unicorn status, underscoring the firm’s emphasis on identifying startups with significant growth potential. She added that while data and due diligence remain essential, instinct also plays a major role in evaluating founders and business ideas.

The firm’s investment strategy continues to prioritize women and underrepresented entrepreneurs, a segment of the startup ecosystem that has historically received a small share of venture capital funding, according to PitchBook.

“We are only investing in winners,” Williams said. “If we don’t feel the company is going to return our fund, we’re not going to invest in them.”

Williams said expanding access to different founder networks is a competitive advantage rather than a charitable initiative, arguing that many investors overlook promising businesses because they repeatedly source deals from the same circles.

“We’re thinking about the next billion-dollar company, the next trillion-dollar company, and how to be on those cap tables as well,” she said.

Although Williams retired from professional tennis in 2022, she said venture investing now occupies most of her professional life as she continues building a portfolio of companies positioned for long-term growth.

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