Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images Fashion & Beauty by Sidnee Michelle Serena Williams’ Venture Capital Firm Leads $3M Investment In Fashion Startup, ‘Trace’ Williams told the outlet that Serena Ventures backed Trace because of its market potential, business model, and founding team.







Serena Williams’ venture capital firm, Serena Ventures, led a $3 million seed funding round for Trace, a fashion technology startup that lets consumers arrange clothing rentals and resales before purchasing items, WWD reports.

The funding round, which included participation from Shakti VC, supports the newly launched marketplace’s efforts to make fashion purchases more affordable through shared ownership and resale opportunities, according to AfroTech.

Founded by Harvard Business School graduates Katie Pfleger and Ella Rubin, Trace allows shoppers to list clothing and accessories for potential resale or rental before buying them. The platform connects consumers interested in purchasing the same items, allowing them to offset the original purchase price.

Pfleger previously worked at Etsy, while Rubin helped launch Walmart’s online grocery business.

Unlike traditional resale platforms, Trace enables users to gauge potential demand before committing to a purchase. Shoppers can paste a product link into the app, where artificial intelligence automatically generates a listing using the item’s details.

Other users can then express interest in renting or purchasing the item at an agreed-upon price and date, helping reduce the original shopper’s ownership costs.

According to WWD, buyers pay a 10% service fee and a $3 protection fee, while renters pay a 10% service fee and a protection fee ranging from $5 to $12. Sellers pay no commission on resales but pay a 15% commission on rentals.

Williams told the outlet that Serena Ventures backed Trace because of its market potential, business model, and founding team.

“Trace is transforming the way people shop,” Williams said, according to the publication.

The investment adds to Williams’ growing venture capital portfolio. Through Serena Ventures, the 23-time Grand Slam singles champion has invested in businesses across technology, healthcare, and consumer industries, including companies founded by entrepreneurs from historically underrepresented communities.

Trace enters the fashion resale market with a model designed to help consumers recover some of their purchasing costs while expanding access to clothing through rentals and secondhand sales.

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