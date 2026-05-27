Career by Black Enterprise From Set To Studio: How Actors Can Turn On-Screen Credits Into Independent IP, Education Revenue, and Production Systems The mistake is believing the credit does the rest of the business for you.







By Markice Moore



Every actor knows what it feels like to chase the next call. A booking can change the temperature around your name. A strong credit can get you into rooms that were previously closed. Set life teaches discipline: call times, rewrites, marks, continuity, etiquette, stamina, and the ability to deliver under pressure when everyone is watching.

The mistake is believing the credit does the rest of the business for you.

I have credits I am proud of: The Walking Dead, Snowfall, Tyler Perry’s The Paynes, Law & Order, and Chicago P.D. Those roles taught me a lot about pace, professionalism, and how many moving parts it takes to make television work. They also taught me something else. When the job wraps, the industry’s machine keeps moving with or without you. If you have not built anything around the credit, you are back to waiting for someone else’s timing.

My shift started there. I did not want my career to be only a collection of bookings. I wanted the work I had already done to serve as the foundation for something I could control. From there, I started thinking seriously about Both Sides of the Camera Studios, my own IP, teaching, production systems, and the operating structure I needed around my creative life.

Studio ownership can start without a building, a large staff, or a studio lot. For most actors, it starts with a decision to stop treating every opportunity as separate. The acting credit, the script idea, the class, the short film, the article, the interview, the relationship, the audience, and the pitch deck all need to speak to each other. When they do, you are no longer only trying to be hired. You are building a base.

The first practical step is turning credits into IP.

A credit is proof that you can work at a professional level. The question is what you build from that proof. What kind of stories do you understand because of the rooms you have been in? What kind of characters can you write with authority? What worlds have you seen up close? What problems in the business do you keep noticing?



For me, that meant writing and producing, not only auditioning. It meant treating ideas as assets early. A feature concept needed a title, a logline, a one-page summary, a budget conversation, a proof asset, and a path toward partners. Spaghetti, my award-winning horror film, mattered because it was not just an idea I talked about. It became a finished piece of work under my name. Finished proof changes the conversation because people can react to something real.



Actors should build a simple IP shelf: one feature, one series idea, one short-form proof concept, one article or essay lane, and one piece of material that can be made with limited resources. Keep the materials organized. Keep versions clean. Know what each project is for.

Some ideas are for sale. Some are for proof. Some are for festivals. Some are for teaching. Some are for building your audience.

The second step is turning experience into teaching.

Teaching is often treated like something actors do only when the acting slows down. I see it differently. Teaching can be part of the studio. When you have lived through auditions, sets, callbacks, agents, producers, nerves, rejection, and performance pressure, you have insights that can help others move with more confidence.



My acting, coaching, and education work became a way to serve actors while sharpening my own process. Teaching forces you to explain what you actually do. It makes your instincts more precise. It also builds community. Students can become collaborators, readers, crew, supporters, and future creative partners. If you build it with care, education becomes a revenue and relationship lane without pulling you away from craft.

The third step is building production systems.

Many actors have ideas. Fewer have a repeatable process that moves an idea forward. A studio mindset requires a workflow: concept, logline, synopsis, beat sheet, visual references, budget range, schedule, proof asset, pitch list, partner list, outreach, follow-up, and next decision. At the beginning, the process can stay affordable; it just has to be clear enough that an idea does not disappear because life gets busy.



Both Sides of the Camera Studios became the place where I could organize that process. Instead of keeping everything in my head, I started building lanes: production, coaching, press, outreach, articles, pitch materials, booking opportunities, partner conversations, and follow-ups. The biggest change was not only productivity. It changed how I saw myself. I was not just reacting to the business anymore. I was giving my work somewhere to go.

The fourth step is to use AI as operating support, not as creative identity.

New filmmakers should not be anti-AI by default. They should be protective of voice, taste, ethics, and lived experience. The real risk comes when a creative uses the tool to avoid having a point of view. For a small creative team, AI can be one of the most useful tools for the parts of studio work that most artists were never trained to manage. It can help organize a slate, summarize meeting notes, compare opportunities, clean up pitch materials, track follow-ups, map production tasks, prepare outreach lists, and turn scattered ideas into a working plan. It can help a solo creator operate with more structure without pretending that structure is the same as authorship.

The change was major because my creative life was bigger than my available administrative capacity. I had projects, contacts, coaching offers, press ideas, production needs, and business follow-ups moving at the same time. AI helped me build systems around those lanes so I could stop rebuilding the same foundation every week. The human decisions still had to be mine: what story felt honest, what language sounded like me, what opportunity fit, what needed to be cut, and what was not ready. The organizational load became easier to carry.



In practice, small teams can start to function with studio discipline. A filmmaker can have a slate tracker, a contact system, a folder for each project, a press kit, a pitch database, a meeting log, a calendar of deadlines, and an asset checklist. The point is to give talent a better operating environment.

The fifth step is building around the time between jobs.

Set life is intense, but it is also intermittent for most actors. The space between jobs can create anxiety, or it can become the time when the studio is built. Between bookings, you can write pages, develop a class, update your materials, build your direct audience, package a short film, pitch a partner, prepare a talk, create behind-the-scenes content, or refine the business systems that make the next opportunity easier to capture.

For Black actors and filmmakers, this matters because access has never been consistent enough to be the whole plan. We need rooms, but we also need ownership. We need visibility, but we also need infrastructure. If the only thing connecting your work is someone else’s permission, you are always vulnerable to the next slowdown.

Studio ownership supports the acting. The actor still studies. The actor still auditions. The actor still shows up prepared. The difference is that the actor is also building IP, teaching, production capacity, audience, press, partnerships, and systems that can keep producing value between roles.

A practical 30-day start looks like this: choose one IP idea and turn it into a one-page pitch; identify one class, workshop, or teaching topic you can offer from real experience; build one project folder with your logline, synopsis, budget notes, visual references, and outreach list; organize your contacts by lane; write down the next five follow-ups you owe; and use AI to help structure the workflow, not to decide who you are creatively.



The move from set life to studio ownership is practical. Credits matter. Craft matters more. The career changes when the work has a system around it. For me, building that system meant I could focus more deeply on the craft because the business was no longer living only in my memory. It gave my ideas a place to mature, my relationships a process, my teaching a home, and my production goals a path.



The next generation of actors should not wait for someone to give them permission to think like owners. Start with what you have learned on set. Turn it into IP. Teach what you know. Build small productions that can actually be finished. Use technology to handle the structure that a small team cannot carry on its own. Keep the craft at the center, but build enough around it that your credits become assets and your assets become a studio.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR:

Markice Moore is an actor, writer, producer, SAG-AFTRA member, founder of Both Sides of the Camera Studios, and writer/producer of the award-winning horror film, Spaghetti.

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