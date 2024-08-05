Sha’Carri Richardson, Olympic Silver Medalist, Reflects On Road To World Championship

Originally Published Feb. 20, 2024.

Sha’Carri Richardson shook off her past trouble to ascend the Olympic stage. The Texas native collected her first silver medal in the 100-meter race for the 2024 Paris Olympics. Before Richardson stepped foot in the Olympic village, BLACK ENTERPRISE covered her rise as a world champion, Nike ambassador and Texas treasure.

The city of Dallas recently witnessed a homecoming celebration as Sha’Carri Richardson, the 2023 World Champion sprinter, took a moment to reflect on her remarkable journey after spotting her latest Nike x Jacquemus billboard in her hometown, according to SportsKeeda. The billboard, showcasing Richardson’s collaboration with the iconic athletic brand and French luxury label, emerged as a poignant symbol of her achievements.

Being from the city, representing the city to being posted in the city 🥹🌎 pic.twitter.com/fAhv1e44Nv — Sha’Carri Richardson (@itsshacarri) February 28, 2024

Richardson’s association with Nike blossomed after her stellar performance at the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary. The 23-year-old track sensation clinched a groundbreaking deal with the American sportswear giant in December, marking a significant milestone in her career. The collaboration also extended to the creation of the “Swoosh Bag,” a joint venture between Nike and Jacquemus.

According to Fashion United, Jacquemus was established in 2009 and stands as a prominent French luxury brand renowned for its innovative approach to proportions, alluring silhouettes, and attention-grabbing accessories, notably the iconic “Le Chiquito” bag. Rooted in artistic inspirations and the ambiance of the South of France, the fashion house curates a diverse range encompassing women’s and men’s fashion, along with an array of shoes, handbags, accessories, and jewelry.

Born and raised in Dallas, Sha’Carri Richardson proudly shared the billboard moment with her fans on X (formerly Twitter), expressing her gratitude for the support she has received throughout her journey. The sprinter, who completed her elementary and high schooling at Dallas Independent School District, holds a deep connection with her hometown.

In addition to her social media posts, Richardson treated her followers on Instagram to behind-the-scenes glimpses of the photo shoot that graced billboards across the city. The campaign highlighted her prowess on the track and showcased her evolving role as a style icon in collaboration with one of the most renowned athletic brands and luxury fashion houses.

Richardson’s partnership with Nike dates back to 2019, and her current deal, reported to be worth $20 million, extends until 2028. Her impact on and off the track led to Dallas officially declaring Nov. 10, 2023, as Sha’Carri Richardson Day, recognizing her outstanding achievements.

Following her triumphant performance at the 2023 World Athletics Championships, where Richardson secured gold in the women’s 100m and 4x100m relay and a bronze in the 200m, she earned a nomination for the prestigious Laureus Award 2024 nomination. The recognition places her alongside other athletic luminaries, underscoring her contribution to the world of sports.

